Why You Shouldn't Expect The Rock to Appear on WWE TV Anytime Soon

WWE fans have been eagerly waiting for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to return to WWE TV and get involved in The Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns and various members of The Anoa'i Family. But outside of the occasional social media post and offhand comment in interviews, Johnson has kept his distance from the Bloodline Saga since it first started three years ago. There was some speculation that he might pop up at SummerSlam in Detroit earlier this month given that the ongoing Actors' and Writers' Strike has put a pause on any of Johnson's upcoming acting projects. Johnson even made a massive donation to SAG-AFTRA in order to financially support its members throughout the strike.

However, it's the strike itself that will likely stop Johnson from appearing on WWE TV for the foreseeable future. Brian Gewirtz, a former WWE head writer and current senior vice president for Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions company, explained why in a new interview with The Masked Man Show this week.

Why The Rock Likely Won't Appear on WWE TV During the Actors' Strike

"We haven't discussed it. I personally don't think...obviously, there are bigger things going on in the world in general, but even in the entertainment landscape, I would be... let's just say this, even though WWE is not affiliated with any of the guilds and not affiliated with SAG, it's a bad look for a prominent actor like The Rock, Cena [John Cena], Batista [Dave Bautista] to appear on an entertainment program while there is a strike going on and people are not getting paid and are striking. Yes, it's not insane, but appearing on television in an entertainment capacity is not a great look when a strike is going," Gewirtz explained.

"I would be shocked if The Rock appeared anytime soon while the strike is going on, but I would be equally, if not more shocked if The Rock never appeared in a WWE ring again and figuring in the storyline at some point. It needs to be crafted, discussed, and thought about. If The Rock — we've never talked about this, just my opinion — if The Rock tweeted something about The Bloodline, it's not like if I tweeted something. If he tweeted something, the gates of hell are open. It's hard to close the door again once you do it, once you dip your toe into the pool, it's on. You can tweet Grayson Waller, he can tweet back and it can be a funny exchange, but there's not going to be this pitchfork-like mentality of 'what are you waiting for, do it, you started it.' Once you start doing the Bloodline thing, it's time to go. That's why you have to be very judicious and careful," he continued.

The Rock's Most Recent Bloodline Tease

Johnson posted a video to his Instagram shortly after Night One of WrestleMania 39 in which he teased finally sharing the ring with The Bloodline. That night saw The Usos drop their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships in the main event and was followed up the next night by Roman Reigns retaining his Undisputed title against Cody Rhodes thanks to interference from Solo Sikoa.

"I gotta tell you, I'm so excited for not only all the matches but especially the main event with my cousin, Roman Reigns, the Universal champion. To my family ... the entire Bloodline, Jey, Jimmy, Solo, we're so proud of you guys. Kick ass, electrify SoFi Stadium, do what you do. It is in our blood. And, who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road, I'll see you in person. I'll just leave it at that," Johnson said, before raising an eyebrow.

