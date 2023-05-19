Nick Khan Says WWE Has Discussed Lucha Libre Show

At the moment WWE currently has three weekly shows throughout the week, which include Monday Night Raw, NXT on Tuesdays, and SmackDown on Friday nights. That's all in addition to their premium live events around once a month, but during MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference, WWE CEO Nick Khan said that they would love to have a unique product to showcase every day of the week. He also said that a Lucha Libre show has been discussed by WWE internally, though any type of decision regarding that would take place well after media rights are settled and completed (H/T Fightful).

"Ideally for us, we would go every day of the week, as long as there is a unique product we can put on the air and resonate," Khan said. "Something we've discussed internally; lucha libre, which is big in Mexico and Latin America, to start something like that down the road."

"This would be well after US and UK media rights are settled, the synergies are all in place and we have our legs under us with [TKO Group], that's something that's interesting to us, especially with the growing Hispanic audience in the US. We over-index in the Hispanic community already with our English content. To target that is something of interest for us," Khan said.

WWE recently held Backlash in Puerto Rico, and the event was extremely well received. Not only was Bad Bunny a big part of it, but so was the newly formed Latino World Order (LWO), a group that has quickly become a fan favorite and successful seller of merchandise. While it might be a minute before another premium live event is held in Puerto Rico, a Lucha Libre-focused show would be a great way to feature more Superstars and give groups like the LWO a platform of their own.

Elsewhere in that presentation, Khan revealed that WWE will be holding a live event in India this September. Khan did not say whether this would be televised or a premium live event, but a recent rumor did state that WWE was looking at September 2nd for a premium live event, so perhaps this is what that rumor was referring to.

We'll have to wait and see how all this plays out, but WWE focusing on Lucha Libre could be great if done right. WWE Has a number of big names and up-and-coming superstars that could benefit from the additional TV time, and the action in the ring would be as stellar as ever. Hopefully, it's an idea that sticks around for a while and ultimately comes to fruition down the line.

