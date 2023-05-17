WWE: Money In The Bank Promos Swap Out Major Superstar

In recent weeks, there have been rumors surrounding the WWE that a major superstar might just let their contract expire. Now, it would seem that new promotional materials for this summer's Money In The Banks have many fans thinking that this might be closer to the truth. With the Pay-Per-View event slated to see superstars wrestle for the opportunity to win briefcases that would net them a championship bout whenever they deem fit, one superstar might not have the opportunity to tangle with Roman Reigns specifically.

Rumors have been swirling online and in the professional wrestling world that Drew McIntyre, former heavyweight champion, might be looking to leave World Wrestling Entertainment and explore the status of a free agent. While there has been no word if this is the case, or if McIntyre might be making the leap to All Elite Wrestling should he leave WWE, new promotional materials for Money In The Bank see the United Kingdom's own replaced by Roman Reigns front and center. Of course, it's no surprise to see Reigns featured in promo material, but considering he wouldn't be competing for the briefcase and McIntyre is from the UK, it has fans wondering even more about Drew's future with the organization.

Is Drew McIntyre Leaving The WWE?

The Official Twitter Account for WWE UK featured two new promotional posters for both Money In The Bank itself along with the Smackdown event leading up to it. While many fans were shocked that Cody Rhodes was unable to beat Roman Reigns at this year's WrestleMania, many believe that Money in the Bank will see him claim the briefcase to potentially claim his long-awaited victory.

The final remaining tickets for #MITB and #SmackDown will be available to buy SEPERATELY and go on sale this Friday on @TicketmasterUK!



Oh, and your Tribal Chief will be in town for both nights… pic.twitter.com/eW0iXp4VxR — WWE UK (@WWEUK) May 17, 2023

Last month, PW Torch's Wade Keller dropped the bombshell that McIntyre might not be happy with his current status at World Wrestling Entertainment "We alluded to this that there's been talk that he is unhappy with his current situation in WWE and I'm hearing it's kind of a mix of creative and money and what kind of offer he's getting for a renewal. It sounds like WWE is taking seriously the possibility that he is going to let his deal run out rather than agree to something that he believes is less than he deserves or less than he what he thinks he has coming."

