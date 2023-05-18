WWE Running Big International Live Event in September

WWE continues to emphasize its position as the global leader in sports-entertainment. Since inking a decade-long deal with Saudi Arabia to run two premium live events in the kingdom every year, WWE has expanded its international reach by bringing Peacock-streamed specials to various overseas markets. Outside of WWE Crown Jewel and WWE Super Show-Down in Saudi Arabia, WWE has run WWE Elimination Chamber in Canada, WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, and WWE Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom. The success of these international PLEs has led to WWE looking towards more foreign areas to bring big events to, and another major market is now on the radar.

Speaking at MoffettNathanson conference talk (via Brandon Thurston), WWE CEO Nick Khan revealed that WWE will be venturing to India for a live event this September. It is not known if this live event will be an non-televised house show or if it will operate like a traditional premium live event.

It's worth noting that this could be WWE's second major international show in September if earlier rumors come to fruition. Past rumblings indicated that WWE would be bringing a show to Australia, as the Australian state government was negotiating with WWE to bring a stadium show to the country. The timing of that report coupled with a recent rumor that WWE was eyeing September 2nd as a premium live event date led to many speculating that Australia could be the home of that show, but the official word on India could mean that that country will actually house the potential show.

WWE has run live events in India in the past, last touring there in December 2017. That show was headlined by Jinder Mahal taking on Triple H. During the pandemic, the company ran WWE Superstar Spectacle from within the virtual WWE ThunderDome, a professional wrestling event in honor of India's Republic Day. Drew McIntyre and Indus Sher defeated Mahal and the Bollywood Boyz in that show's main event.

This potential PLE would come after a busy travel summer for WWE. The company is currently building towards WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia and will head to the UK for WWE Money in the Bank in the weeks after. From there, WWE brings their second-largest show of the year, WWE SummerSlam, to Detroit. It's likely that the next event after WWE SummerSlam would be the rumored September premium international live event.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on WWE's live event in India.