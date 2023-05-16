WWE Raw's New Internal Roster Shows Red Brand's Current Rankings

PWInsider has been reporting on various aspects of WWE's internal roster recently, with the latest revelation being which heels and babyfaces are currently ranked the highest on the Monday Night Raw roster. The Red Brand underwent a bit of a shake-up in the 2023 WWE Draft, officially acquiring the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, swapping women's championships with SmackDown, revamping its tag division and exchanging United States Championship Austin Theory for the significantly more dominant Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Since Roman Reigns is on SmackDown and Brock Lesnar is still considered a free agent, "The Ring General" is now listed as the highest-ranking heel on the roster.

The babyface side is a little less surprising with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ranked at the top. You can see both lists below:

Babyface

Cody Rhodes Seth Rollins Drew McIntyre Matt Riddle Shinsuke Nakamura Johnny Gargano Dexter Lumis AKira Tozawa Apollo Crews Odyssey Jones

Heels

Gunther The Miz Bronson Reed JD McDonagh Riddick Moss

You'll likely notice The Judgement Day's Finn Balor & Damian Priest are absent from the heel list despite their prominence on the roster. This is due to them being considered members of the tag team division alongside the likes of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn, Imperium, Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios. The pair managed to beat Owens and Zayn in a non-title match in the main event of this week's Raw.

Given how highly Gunther is ranked, it's possible that WWE might pair him up with Cody Rhodes for SummerSlam coming this August in Detroit. While Rhodes still seems to have his sights set on a rematch with Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, there's been no rumors of that rematch taking place at that show in Detroit. The SummerSlam card will likely be shape based on what happens at Money in the Bank in London on July 1.

Do you agree with WWE's current rankings for Raw? Is anybody ranked too high or too low? Tell us your thoughts in the comments! WWE returns to pay-per-view on May 27 with the Night of Champions event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 Card