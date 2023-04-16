Nick Khan Says Triple H Remains Sole WWE Chief Creative Officer, Clarifies Vince McMahon's Role

There's been quite a bit of discussion around WWE Creative since Vince McMahon made his return to the company, especially regarding McMahon's role in creative and if Triple H is still in charge of it. This all went into overdrive thanks to the Raw after WrestleMania 39, where it seemed McMahon was running things as he had in the past. Since then things have moved back to where they were previously for the most part, and in a taped interview with LightShed Live on April 7th, Nick Khan addressed Triple H as sole Chief Creative Officer and McMahon's role in creative.

"On Monday [April 3], when this deal was officially announced, Vince sent out a company-wide email to our thousand or so employees, including myself, and in the email he laid out the structure of the New company," Khan said. "Specifically, he articulated that Paul Levesque remains the sole Chief Creative Officer. Sole."

"How does that work? Does that mean that technically because I'm in charge of the business side of the business that I don't seek input from other people. I wouldn't seek input from Vince McMahon, who created this entire empire? That would be a mistake on my behalf. Paul and Vince, a family relationship, a relationship that spans back to the mid-90s. Paul is in charge of creative. If he wants input from Vince or Vince has ideas that he and Paul are going to communicate, that's always going to be the case," Khan said.

"We're lucky to have Vince. We're lucky to have Paul in control of creative. We're lucky that the set up that Vince created, that the company could continue to exist, even when Vince stepped out for that five month period, the company kept flowing," Khan said. "We think the best organizations are set up that way and that's the way Vince set up WWE."

After the sale was announced, Endeavor CEO Ariel Emanuel spoke of the value Endeavor can add to the shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together under the same umbrella.

"This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed," said Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor. "For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together."

H/T Fightful