Vince McMahon Sends Message to Employees After WWE Sale to Endeavor

WWE is under new ownership. As of Monday morning, the global leader in sports-entertainment has been sold to Endeavor, the parent company of the UFC. This sale will see WWE and UFC merge as one publicly traded company. WWE being sold has been in the works for a couple of months now, as Vince McMahon emphasized that his decision to end his retirement and return to the WWE Board of Directors was strictly to assist with a sale of the company. It was previously noted that McMahon is currently serving a two-year term as executive chairman, and this deal will keep him in that role for the foreseeable future.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, McMahon issued the following statement to employees...

I'm excited to announce that WWE has entered into a partnership with Endeavor to create a one-of-a-kind company that will bring together two global sports and entertainment powerhouses: WWE and UFC. The historic alliance of these two formidable institutions has the potential to unlock vast growth opportunities for both organizations and generate an optimal outcome for our employees, shareholders, fans, and other stakeholders. We are huge admirers of the work Endeavor has done to grow the UFC brand, and they will be the perfect partner to help supercharge our growth at WWE.

It's unclear as to what this merger will mean for potential crossovers between WWE and UFC. Stars from the combat sports world wasted no time in teasing a leap into the professional wrestling sandbox, as former multi-division champion Conor McGregor shared an image of him holding the WWE Championship.

"This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed," said Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor. "For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together."

