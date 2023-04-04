WWE Morale Takes "Huge Hit" Following Vince McMahon's Raw Changes

Vince McMahon is puppeteering Monday Night Raw once more. The WWE Chairman reportedly had his fingerprints all over what went down on the red brand's broadcast this week, making numerous changes to the show just hours before it went on air. These changes included segment shifts as well as talent cut from the broadcast entirely. These reports come just one day after McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor, a move that will merge the global leader in sports-entertainment with UFC. As a result of the merger, McMahon will be executive chairman of the newly-formed super company. As evident by Raw's proceedings, he seemingly has regained the management power that he initially lost following his retirement last summer.

As reported by Fightful Select, McMahon's Raw changes resulted in a "huge hit" to company-wide morale. The report notes that McMahon "quite literally changed much" of the broadcast right after WWE held meetings that claimed that "nothing would change" as a result of the sale. McMahon's "last minute, sweeping changes" left several members of the WWE roster "frustrated." Some talent noted that they did not believe all of the changes were bad per say, but the "entire dishonesty" of the situation was a "depressing blow."

As previously noted, Bayley was scheduled to accompany Damage CTRL to the ring for their tag bout. Beyond her scrapped appearance, the women's division suffered numerous changes, as two triple threat bouts were once pencilled in that would serve as a tournament. The ultimate winner would have received a Raw Women's Championship match.

Backstage segments including Cody Rhodes making a phone call and the LWO working with Bad Bunny were also changed. Rhodes "teaming" with Brock Lesnar was solidified by Monday morning. Omos's brief squash match against Elias was added at the last minute as well, as the Nigerian Giant was "in catering [and] wasn't planning on wrestling" leading to a "scramble" to get him in his gear. Changes continued as Monday Night Raw was on the air, as production and talent received new instructions during the broadcast. At least two talent, including someone "near the top of the card," told Fightful that they will "likely request their releases if this is a trend moving forward."

Fightful reports that Monday represented the "biggest hit to morale since Vince McMahon left his spot last year."

As for what happens from here, Friday's WWE SmackDown is said to be a "big test" and an "important day" for WWE. It was noted that McMahon was already in Los Angeles for WWE WrestleMania 39, making his Raw presence convenient. If he travels to Portland for WWE SmackDown will be a telling sign for his creative future with the company. It was noted that "important people in the company" have "no idea" regarding McMahon's plans for WWE SmackDown.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Vince McMahon's WWE future.