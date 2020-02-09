NJPW Announces ‘Wrestle Dynasty’ Madison Square Garden Show

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a massive return to the United States.

NJPW will run Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 22nd for what the company is promoting as a Wrestle Kingdom level event called Wrestle Dynasty. Wrestle Kingdom is the company’s biggest show of the year, occurring every January in the Tokyo Dome. On the surface, it would appear that this show could become their second biggest event of the year (traditionally, that accolade has gone to Dominion in June).

NJPW’s MSG show will go head to head with NXT TakeOver Boston, happening just 200 miles away during SummerSlam weekend. The only other time that NJPW has run at MSG was a co-promoted show with Ring of Honor during WrestleMania weekend this past year. That show sold out very quickly with the fact that there were thousands of wrestling fans in the New York area for WrestleMania, added in with the expectation that many of the stars who would go on to found All Elite Wrestling (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes) would be on the show (they were not).

This time, MSG will be a much tougher sell-out, but NJPW has already started the year on a high note by drawing a large international crowd to the Tokyo Dome for a two day Wrestle Kingdom event last month. Can they continue the momentum and sell out Madison Square Garden once again, this time on their own?

You can see the promo video for NJPW Wrestle Dynasty at MSG below.

