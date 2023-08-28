Aron Stevens Details Where He Sees the NWA Fitting in the Larger Pro Wrestling World (Exclusive)

Amongst the grand professional wrestling multiverse, the National Wrestling Alliance lives in a unique position. The historic promotion is not publicly traded like WWE nor does it have the broadcast partnership of AEW, yet it remains a strong constant in the industry. The dormant promotion was purchased by Billy Corgan in 2017 and has since helped re-launch the careers of LA Knight, Eddie Kingston, Thunder Rosa, Nick Aldis and more. As the professional wrestling industry reaches a slow-burning paradigm shift, where does NWA fit into the greater equation?

Speaking to ComicBook.com, NWA star Aron Stevens championed his employer as being the basics.

"As we develop, we are the tomato soup and grilled cheese of pro wrestling. We're the comfort food," Stevens said. "We're not going to try to overcomplicate storylines. We want to give you in-ring action that is comparable to anyone out there today, but at the same time, let you fall in love with the characters. Let you fall in love with the show. We want to give the audience an opportunity to digest the show instead of doing so much where you don't."

Aron Stevens is best known for his tenure in WWE as Damien Sandow. The Intellectual Savior of the Masses is a former Mr. Money in the Bank, a master of reinvention, and is in the Daniel Bryan / LA Knight category of having one of the most organically popular runs in recent memory during his tag team partnership with The Miz.

Today in NWA, Stevens primarily manages a tag team called Blunt Force Trauma.

(Photo: NWA/Hiban Huerta)

With over two decades of experience on his résumé, Stevens has also brought his talents to the behind-the-scenes side of NWA as an agent. That said, Stevens does most of his backstage duties in secret.

"I don't deal with that. I don't walk around with a pencil in my ear and paper," Stevens said. "But when talent has marching orders, select talent, they will come to me and I'll say, 'Alright, this is how you do it.' I have given them the answers to the test and showed them what to do, when to do it, and they don't do it. I'm not going to waste my time on them anymore. I'll still be pleasant. I'll still be nice, but not going to waste my breath or knowledge on them.

"Rhe talent that does listen, [Jordan] Clearwater, Thrillbilly [Silas Mason], Marshé [Rocket], it's amazing to see them develop, and it's a really cool thing to watch."

NWA 75th Anniversary Show returns to pay-per-view this Sunday.