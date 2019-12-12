NXT’s Angel Garza Wins Cruiserweight Championship

Lio Rush has been on a roll lately and isn’t looking to lose his Cruiserweight Championship anytime soon. That said, Angel Garza recently gained an opportunity to take that title for himself, and he wasn’t about to waste it. Tonight on NXT the two threw down in the ring and pulled out all the stops, and it was evident early on that they are well aquatinted with each other, evading the other’s patented moves at the beginning of the match. Still, someone had to come out on top, and it was eventually Angel Garza that took the victory lap.

Both stars showed off their inventive offense, though in many cases the opponent got the best of the move as opposed to the aggressor. Lio Rush turned a flip over the top rope into a fall for Garza while Garza turned a splashy Rush move into a stunner of sorts.

They pushed each other to the limit, with both trading kicks at one point and then hitting the mat from exhaustion at the same time, which got a huge ovation from the crowd. Rush then took a risk and launched himself to the outside, but Garza got his knees up, resulting in a failed pin but a then successful submission to make Rush tap.

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

After Keith Lee pinned NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Six-Man Tag Team Match last Wednesday, NXT General Manager William Regal acted quickly to set the stage for the next title bout. Regal declared that the last two men to pin Cole — Lee and Tommaso Ciampa — along with Finn Bálor, who leveled the NXT Champion with a Pele Kick two weeks ago, would square off in a Triple Threat Match to determine Cole’s next challenger for Dec. 18. Who will walk out of Full Sail with an NXT Championship Match in hand? Find out tonight on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here’s the full card.

Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai

Lio Rush vs Angel Garza

Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler

Tommaso Ciampa vs Keith Lee vs Finn Balor

