NXT’s Dakota Kai Beats Tegan Nox In Epic Cage Match

NXT Fans have been looking forward to Tegan Nox taking on Dakota Kai in a cage match for the past two weeks, and tonight the big confrontation finally happened. The two rivals delivered a hard-hitting match that showcased their distaste for each other, which started when Kai turned on Nox at TakeOver WarGames. The two stars went all-in, but eventually thanks to some interference from Raquel Gonzalez, Kai was able to pull out the win, though not until Nox had choke slammed Kai from the top of the cage and leaped off the top of the cage onto Kai on the ground below.

Both Nox and Kai dished out some severe punishment, throwing each other face-first into the steel cage several times and trying to outwit the other by changing up their strategies since they know each other so well.

They rarely went up to the top of the cage, all except for that one crazy spot where Nox essentially choke slammed Kai from the top of the cage to the mat below.

Nox almost had the match won at two different times, though Gonzalez got in the way both times, causing Nox to have to come back into the cage. In the end it was Gonzalez that used the cage door to trap Nox so that Kai could get her feet on the floor.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s NXT.

“Two huge Steel Cage Matches will headline tonight’s edition of NXT. One will see the bitter, personal rivalry between The Velveteen Dream and Roderick Strong come to a head. The second will see former best friends Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai aim to settle the score. Who will stand tall in what are sure to be brutal Steel Cage showdowns? Find out on NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

Here’s the full card.

Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong (Steel Cage)

Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai (Steel Cage)

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs The Undisputed ERA

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!