NXT Announces Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai Steel Cage Match

On last week's NXT TakeOver Portland fans saw an intense and immensely entertaining street fight match between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai, though it was interrupted when Raquel Gonzalez came out to the ring and knocked out Nox as she went to seal the victory. On tonight's NXT Kai and her new friend were confronted by William Regal, who said that she might have been untouchable in the past, but Kai won't be next week when she has to take on Nox in a steel cage match that cannot be interfered with.

That means that Gonzalez cannot meddle in the match, and since it's inside a steel cage she would have to go inside of it to meddle, but if she does Kai would be disqualified, so it really does look like she'll be on her own.

That said, we saw a big mean streak in Nox during that street fight, so odds are she'll try and find a way to dish out some revenge against Gonzalez at some point for what she did at TakeOver.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT in the description below.

Since his return, The Velveteen Dream has been out for retribution on The Undisputed ERA, especially Roderick Strong, for brutally putting him on the shelf several months ago. However, His Purple Highness may have crossed a line in depicting Strong’s wife and son on his ring gear. Dream’s mind games have sent Strong into a rage, but will they pay off in The Velveteen Dream’s first match since October? Find out on WWE NXT, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the full card for tonight's NXT.

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush vs Jordan Devlin

Velveteen Dream vs Roderick Strong

Chelsea Green vs Kayden Carter

