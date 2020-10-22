NXT: Pat McAfee Returns and Helps Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch Win Tag Titles

✖

Tonight's NXT was supposed to feature a match up for the Tag Team Titles between Breezango and the Undisputed ERA, but throughout the night the ERA kept getting ambushed and attacked, which eventually took them out of the running. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch would take their place in the match, and all was going well until a mysterious figure came out to the ring and distracted Breezango. That let Lorcan and Burch dish out a low blow to Tyler Breeze, which was enough to get the pin, and when the mysterious figure revealed himself it was none other than Pat McAfee.

McAfee was last seen in NXT during a feud with Undisputed ERA's Adam Cole. Cole ended up getting the better of McAfee in the match, but many had positive things to say about McAfee's performance in the ring, especially for a first-time wrestler, and now it would seem he's back.

He's also clearly on a path to take out the ERA any way he can, and that means robbing them of title opportunities like he did tonight. When the ERA finds out it was him, they are going to be livid, and we are eager to see all the sparks fly.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

Undisputed ERA will look to bring home championship gold once again tonight as they challenge Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Titles. Elsewhere, Tommaso Ciampa, Kushida and Velveteen Dream will collide in a Triple Threat Match, plus Isaiah "Swerve" Scott teams with Jake Atlas & Ashante "Thee" Adonis to battle Legado del Fantasma in a Six-Man Tag Match and more. Catch it all tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here's the rundown:

Breezango vs Undisputed ERA (Tag Team Championship Match)

Tommaso Ciampa vs Kushida vs Velveteen Dream (Triple Threat Match)

Isaiah Swerve Scott, Jake Atlas, and Ashante Thee Adonis vs Legado del Fantasma

