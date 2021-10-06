NXT Reveals Halloween Havoc 2021 Date and First Match

Tonight’s NXT 2.0 featured the NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa calling out the stacked roster of new talent to come out and challenge him, and it didn’t take long for Bron Breakker’s music to hit. Breakker came down to the ring and got in Ciampa’s face, wanting a shot at his NXT title. Ciampa said the difference between them is that Breakker wants that title, but Ciampa needs that title and is intent on keeping Goldie around his waist. Ciampa accepted the challenge for Halloween Havoc, and that’s when we got the date for the fan-favorite event.

We then got a graphic for Halloween Havoc revealing that the anticipated event will air live on USA Network on Tuesday, October 26th, and you can check out the graphic in the image below.

Last year Shotzi Blackheart hosted Halloween Havoc and ended up delivering some epic looks, and we also got several amazing moments from the loaded card. Now we’ve got our first match for the event in Ciampa vs Breakker, but it remains to be seen who, if anyone, will host the event.

There are several intriguing options, though Mandy Rose’s new group of Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin might be a perfect fit for it. You also can’t go wrong with Dexter Lumis, who also previously hosted Havoc.

As for the rest of the card, Mandy Rose vs Raquel Gonzalez seems to be in the cards, and perhaps we’ll see a Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly team-up against Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland, who will presumably still be around for Havoc until he heads over to SmackDown.

Here’s the official description for tonight’s NXT and the current card:

MSK, Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen, Grizzled Young Veterans and Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams battle in a NXT Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way Match, Mandy Rose faces Ember Moon, Bron Breakker addresses Tommaso Ciampa in a Fatal 4-Way Match and more.

Mandy Rose vs Ember Moon

Odyssey Jones vs LA Knight

Cora Jade Makes NXT 2.0 Debut

Joe Gacy vs Ikemen Jiro

MSK vs Briggs & Jensen, Grizzled Young Veterans, and Hayes & Williams (NXT Tag Team Title Fatal 4-Way)

Are you excited for Halloween Havoc? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!