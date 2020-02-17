NXT TakeOver: Broserweights Defeat Undisputed ERA to Become Tag Team Champions

The Broserweights didn’t waste any time in toying with Undisputed ERA at NXT TakeOver Portland, coming out to the ring and having some fun at Bobby Fish’s expense. Once things actually started happening in the ring both teams showcased their hard-hitting offense, with Riddle highlighting his impressive blend of mat wrestling and agile maneuvers. Only one team could hold the Tag Team Championship titles though, and by the end of the night, it was the Broserweights who became the new Tag Team Champions.

The match was full of crazy spots, but every time Undisputed ERA seemed like victory was in hand Dunne or Riddle would pull some magic out of their hats or dish out a knee to the face. That resilience came in handy once more, and eventually, they were able to pin Bobby Fish to get the win.

A new era for the tag team titles has begun, and it looks entertaining as hell.

You can check out the official description for NXT TakeOver Portland below.

“NXT comes to The City of Roses tonight with an absolutely stacked TakeOver: Portland card. After being forced to give up the NXT Championship due to injury nearly one year ago, Tommaso Ciampa will finally get the chance to reclaim the title — and his life — from Adam Cole. Plus, Rhea Ripley defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano will look for payback on Finn Bálor and much more! Don’t miss a second of the action when NXT TakeOver: Portland streams live on the award-winning WWE Network tonight at 7 ET/4PT!”

Here’s the rundown for tonight’s big event.

Johnny Gargano vs Finn Balor

Tegan Nox vs Dakota Kai

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic

NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA vs Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne

NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Tommaso Ciampa

