NXT’s Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai Become New Challengers for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Earlier today NXT General Manager William Regal announced that some of your favorite superstars will challenge for the Tag Team Championships, which are currently held by the Kabuki Warriors, made up of Asuka and Kairi Sane. To figure out who will be the ones to challenge, a tag match was set up between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai vs Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir, and as we saw tonight, the challengers will be Nox and Kai.

Duke and Shafir attempted to keep Kai from tagging out to Nox early on, and they managed to succeed for quite a while, but eventually, Kai was able to tag in a fresh Nox who unleashed tons of offense against her opponents, and ultimately the duo got the win.

Now Nox and Kai will take on Asuka and Sane, and that will be quite the match.

WWE has teased the Tag Team Championship would be fought for across the brands, including NXT, for some time now. Upon winning the belts Sasha Banks and Bayley announced they would be fighting for the belts on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, and now it seems they are finally delivering on that promise.

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

“After The Undisputed ERA took out The Velveteen Dream and NXT General Manager William Regal made Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic’s rubber match a battle to determine NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong’s next challenger, Strong attempted to take matters into his own hands. The champion interfered in the battle, attacking both Superstars to ensure there would be no victor. Regal, however, was ready to make sure Strong’s title would be on the line. Therefore, Strong will defend the NXT North American Title against both Lee and Dijakovic this week on NXT. Can he fend off both titanic challengers? Find out tonight, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

