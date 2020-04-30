NXT's Keith Lee Reveals Dream Funko POP Lineup

✖

It's a surreal thing to get your own action figure, something NXT's Keith Lee knows full well. That said, there is one more collectible that is begging to have the Limitless One in its lineup, and that would be Funko's incredibly popular POPs line. Funko has already created a variety of WWE POPs, but they have yet to create an NXT line, and we feel like it's about time that changed. During our recent conversation with Lee about tonight's NXT, we had to ask what his dream NXT POP lineup would look like, in addition to featuring him that is.

"Oh, that's really, really difficult. I imagine that you have to have your champions," Lee said. "So there's got to be an Adam Cole. I imagine that I'd have to figure out exactly, maybe it's the BroserWeights, maybe it's Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher. I don't know how they would make that decision. And I imagine that Charlotte probably already has one somewhere, so maybe not her. Maybe it's Rhea. Maybe an Io Shirai. I'm a little biased, so I would choose a Mia Yim."

So that's an opening lineup of Keith Lee, Adam Cole, The BroserWeights of Matt Riddle and Pete Dunne (or whoever he's tagging with at the moment), Rhea Ripley, Mia Yim, and Io Shirai, which is definitely a wave that any NXT fan would covet.

If you wanted to do an exclusive for someone, you could always add in an Undisputed Era four-pack, though you would also have Lee's Limitless Ones stable in that wave as well.

Oh, what are the Limitless Ones? Well, check out more of our conversation here to find out.

You. can find Lee taking on Damian Priest on tonight's NXT, and you can find the official description for it below.

"Keith Lee puts the NXT North American Title on the line against Damian Priest, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair steps in the ring with Mia Yim for the first time in more than five years and the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament continues with Drake Maverick facing Tony Nese and more tonight on USA network at 8/7 C!"

North American Champion Keith Lee vs Damian Priest

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Mia Yim

NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Drake Maverick vs Tony Nese

What NXT POPs do you want. to see? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

