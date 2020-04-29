NXT's Keith Lee Reveals His Stable Name and Roster

✖

NXT's Keith Lee isn't afraid of a challenge and is used to having a target on his back thanks to becoming NXT North American Champion. With that Championship title though comes more opposition, and while Lee is handling himself just fine, having some friends in your corner is never a bad thing. We recently had the chance to chat with Lee all about his big match tonight against Damian Priest, but during our conversation, we had to ask about a possible stable. Specifically, if Lee were to have his own team in NXT, what would it be called and who would be included? Of course, we also had a recommendation ready and waiting, and once you hear who is on this team, you'll want to see it happen.

"This is something I've actually never ever thought about," Lee said. "Group name. Maybe we would be called The Ginyu Force? I think that Matt Riddle would be in it and whomever of his tag partners that he chose. Mia Yim would be in it clearly. Do we really need more than that? That's four."

That's a pretty stacked team, and since Riddle has had like 9 tag partners so far, the roster has a deep bench.

"We have a little game going," Lee said. "We don't have to worry about anything because our numbers are actually infinite because of all of his tag partners."

Now, Ginyu Force is a cool name, one that Dragon Ball fans will get a kick out of. That said, we had a recommendation for a team name, and here's the pitch. The team would be called The Limitless Ones, and Lee seems down with the idea.

"Ooh, that's clean. Yeah," Lee said.

I mean, that's an automatic shirt, and you now the crew would look awesome all rocking that logo and gear. Who knows, maybe it will happen. In the meantime though you can see Lee take on Damian Priest on tonight's NXT, and you can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Keith Lee puts the NXT North American Title on the line against Damian Priest, NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair steps in the ring with Mia Yim for the first time in more than five years and the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament continues with Drake Maverick facing Tony Nese and more tonight on USA network at 8/7 C!"

North American Champion Keith Lee vs Damian Priest

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs Mia Yim

NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament: Drake Maverick vs Tony Nese

What do you think of the name? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.