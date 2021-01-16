AEW's Nyla Rose Announces 14 Day Quarantine Due To COVID-19 Exposure

Former AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose announced on Saturday that she will be self-quarantining for 14 days after being exposed to a close family member who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Rose made the situation public due to already being advertised for a television match next week, as well as a few other appearances that she has been forced to cancel. It was announced on last week's AEW Dynamite that Rose would be facing Leyla Hirsch this Wednesday night on Dynamite. Obviously, that match is now cancelled.

Rose's full statement:

I've found out that an immediate family member has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, I've been directly exposed. As per safety protocol I will be isolating/self-quarantine for the next 14 days. Why do I mention this? Because of the seriousness of the situation and the timeline for quarantine, this will affect this weekend's Virtual Meet & Greet With Damage 365 promotions and prevent me from competing against Leyla Hirsch this coming Wednesday on Dynamite. I'm very sorry to anyone that was looking forward to these events but keeping everyone as safe as possible must be a priority at this time. Thank you for understanding. Stay Safe everyone. Please social distance and Mask Up -NR

