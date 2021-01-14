NXT and AEW Dynamite's Jan. 20 Full Cards: Jon Moxley's Return, Fight Pit Match

By Connor Casey

AEW and NXT both announced a handful of matches ahead of their Jan. 20 episodes. WWE's Black and Gold Brand will see the return of The Fight Pit in a match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, as well as first-round matches in both the Men's and Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Over on AEW Dynamite fans will see the members of Inner Circle battle in a triple threat tag match, Jon Moxley compete in his first match since losing the AEW World Championship and Hangman Page make his decision on whether or not to join The Inner Circle.

Which show will you be watching live next Wednesday? Check out the lineups and let us know in the comments below!

Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

The steel cage stipulation will make its return next week in a match between Ciampa and Thatcher. The bout was supposed to take place at New Year's Evil, but had to be delayed while Thatcher dealt with an injury.

Dusty Classic First Round Matches

The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will continue with two more first-round matches — The Way vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff and Imperium vs. Lucha House Party.

Women's Dusty Classic: Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm vs. Team Ninja

The inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will kick off, pitting Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzara and Kayden Carter) against the potentially dominant duo of Storm and Martinez

Jon Moxley vs. TBA

This will mark Moxley's first match since losing the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega back at the "Winter Is Coming" special. The last two week's have featured Mox brawling with Omega and The Good Brothers.

Santana & Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

After Jericho announced he'd be teaming with MJF going forward, The Inner Circle got into an argument over which tag team from the faction should be chasing after The Young Bucks' tag team titles. Jericho then booked a triple threat tag match for next week.

Hangman Page & The Dark Order vs. TH2 and Chaos Theory

Page will once again team with members of The Dark Order in an eight-man tag match, and promised that he'll make his decision about whether or not he's joining the faction after the match.

Matt Sydal & Top Flight vs. The Hardy Party

Having fully embraced his heel persona again, Hardy now has Private Party under his thumb by tricking them into signing a contract to make him their manager.

Nayla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch

This marks the first match on Dynamite for both women since the start of the new year.

