NXT and AEW Dynamite's Jan. 20 Full Cards: Jon Moxley's Return, Fight Pit Match

AEW and NXT both announced a handful of matches ahead of their Jan. 20 episodes. WWE's Black and Gold Brand will see the return of The Fight Pit in a match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher, as well as first-round matches in both the Men's and Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Over on AEW Dynamite fans will see the members of Inner Circle battle in a triple threat tag match, Jon Moxley compete in his first match since losing the AEW World Championship and Hangman Page make his decision on whether or not to join The Inner Circle. Which show will you be watching live next Wednesday? Check out the lineups and let us know in the comments below!

Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher FIGHT! FIGHT! FIGHT! Next week. #FightPit #WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/2zxcmPZ4Eq — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 14, 2021 The steel cage stipulation will make its return next week in a match between Ciampa and Thatcher. The bout was supposed to take place at New Year's Evil, but had to be delayed while Thatcher dealt with an injury.

Women's Dusty Classic: Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm vs. Team Ninja NEXT WEEK: The Women's #DustyClassic kicks off with @KacyCatanzaro & @wwekayden vs. Toni Storm vs. @RealMMartinez on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/rV6JN8w2uZ — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 14, 2021 The inaugural Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will kick off, pitting Team Ninja (Kacy Catanzara and Kayden Carter) against the potentially dominant duo of Storm and Martinez

Jon Moxley vs. TBA 1...3...5....10...@JonMoxley doesn't care who is in his way.

All he wants to do is fight.

All he wants to do is fight.

WATCH #AEWDynamics NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/bCxscdikvO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021 This will mark Moxley's first match since losing the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega back at the "Winter Is Coming" special. The last two week's have featured Mox brawling with Omega and The Good Brothers.

Santana & Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager vs. Chris Jericho and MJF Next week should be REEEAAALLL interesting....#AEWDynamite #InnerCircle pic.twitter.com/EvJnuvTu8z — Santana / Proud & Powerful🇵🇷 (@Santana_Proud) January 14, 2021 After Jericho announced he'd be teaming with MJF going forward, The Inner Circle got into an argument over which tag team from the faction should be chasing after The Young Bucks' tag team titles. Jericho then booked a triple threat tag match for next week.

Hangman Page & The Dark Order vs. TH2 and Chaos Theory .@theAdamPage to #DARKORDER confirmed?!!

We will find our next week on Dynamite! WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/SwaPB4fs9W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021 Page will once again team with members of The Dark Order in an eight-man tag match, and promised that he'll make his decision about whether or not he's joining the faction after the match.

Matt Sydal & Top Flight vs. The Hardy Party What has happened to @MATTHARDYBRAND?!!

WATCH #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/byfoSTvoFp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 14, 2021 Having fully embraced his heel persona again, Hardy now has Private Party under his thumb by tricking them into signing a contract to make him their manager.