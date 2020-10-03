Paige Fires Back Against WWE's Upcoming Twitch Deadline

✖

WWE's controversial 3rd Party policy regarding services like Cameo and Twitch isn't going away, and today happens to be the deadline for WWE superstars to turn over their third-party accounts to WWE, specifically Twitch. WWE will own the accounts and talent will receive a percentage of the revenue, though it will count against their downside guarantees. Paige has created a successful Twitch channel and helped to build other superstar channels as well, and today she commented on her channel, specifically why she created it in the first place and to reiterate that it is her channel, not WWE's (via Fightful).

"Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans," Paige wrote on Twitter. "A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I’m proud of what I built with my fan base."

Someone told Paige that it was her fame that helped build it and that she didn't start from 1 like most streamers, but she had a perfect response.

"Nah difference is I grinded for 15 years for my fan base that I brought over to twitch," Paige said. "Also dropping raids and 50 bombs on smaller streamers to help them grow. Not for bitter people like you though. Work hard and you’ll get a fan base to."

Zelina Vega was one of those streamers Paige helped introduced to the platform, and she was in Paige's corner.

"AND helped people (including me) get introduced to what is now my favorite platform filled w/ positive, like minded & amazing people just looking to have fun during hard times in the world. It’s where people support each other and grow together," Vega wrote. "A family. Always grateful to you🖤"

"And host charities for people and animals in need," Vega added. "Yesterday we raised enough money to help someone get their cat the surgery they needed to survive. We love what we built and worked hard for."

