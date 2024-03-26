Paul Heyman to Direct and Executive Produce Biography: WWE Legends Episode on Roman Reigns

WWE is set to release the latest episode of the Biography: WWE Legends series on none other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Ahead of the episode's release this week, WWE exclusively revealed that "The Wiseman" and soon to be WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman directed and executively produced the project.

"I wanted the most authentic documentary in the history of #WWEonAE," Reigns said. "The Wiseman was the only one who could do this story the justice it deserves. There's so much about me that I've never discussed in public before. This is the true story of Joe Anoa'i and Roman Reigns!"

In the trailer for the episode, Heyman proclaims that if you ask any of the greatest champions of the modern era, they will all acknowledge the Tribal Chief. "You can ask any of the greatest champions of the modern era. All of them, legends. All of them, generational talents. I'm talking about people like "The Phenom" The Undertaker; "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair; "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels; "The Texas Rattlesnake" Stone Cold Steve Austin; "The Game" Triple H; John Cena. Even the "Immortal" Hulk Hogan. All of them, to the man, each and every single one of them acknowledges your "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns."

Currently in its fourth season, Biography: WWE Legends conveys the intimate, distinctive stories of the lives and events that molded some of the most beloved WWE Legends into the stars they became. Through archival footage and first-hand account interviews, each episode will examine a different Legend and showcase their career highlights and the effect they had on the industry and fans.

Past episodes this season include Diamond Dallas Page, Scott Hall, Randy Orton, British Bulldog, and Sgt. Slaughter. Prior seasons have covered Dusty Rhodes, the Iron Sheik, Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair, Paige (AEW's Soraya), Chyna, Edge, The Bella Twins, Bret Hart, Rey Mysterio, and so much more.

Reigns looks to continue his legendary reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion past WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next week where he will face two-time Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. This past week Reigns surpassed 1000 days as Universal Champion. On night one he will team with The Rock against Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. If The Bloodline can come out on top, on night two during the biggest match of Rhodes' career, the match will be "Bloodline Rules."

The Biography: WWE Legends episode on Reigns airs this Sunday, March 31, on A&E at 9/8 C.

