The Miz Offers To Train Jason Kelce: "He Could Be Very Dangerous in a WWE Ring"

WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is right around the corner and it appears like it's going to bring out some big names. One of the names that could show up at the two-day event is retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. In January, the mother of Jason and Travis Kelce, Donna, visited the WWE Performance Center where she was pictured with Shawn Michaels leading many to wonder what she was there for.

Shortly after that photo was snapped, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins extended an invitation to both Kelce brothers. "I'd love to have the Kelces there. All of them. Bring the whole crew," Rollins told Sports Illustrated.

TMZ recently caught up with The Miz who is slated to appear at the event when he teams with R-Truth in the Six-Pack Ladder Match. Awesome Truth along with The New Day, DIY and two undecided teams will battle the tag team champions, Judgment Day, in an effort to claim the titles. When discussing the huge event taking place next weekend, Miz was asked about the potential of the Kelce brothers in WWE.

"The way I look at is [as] more of a fan of the Kelces. I've played golf with Travis, and what an incredible human being," Miz told TMZ. "Even when we were golfing, I was like, 'When are you coming to WWE? When are you coming to WrestleMania? Jason, I've never met him, but those are Cleveland guys, and that guy, he's played for Philadelphia, it seems like a home run to me. But who knows? He's retired. He might just want to relax and chill out. Or he'd like to come to Philadelphia for WrestleMania."

If that day were to ever come, Miz throws in his name to help train Jason specifically to be in-ring ready. "Hell yeah, I'd train him into a superstar. As big of a superstar as he is in the NFL, we'll make him as big of a superstar in WWE. He could be very dangerous in a WWE ring. Not only with just the athleticism and the part of wrestling which I think he can absolutely do, I watched him jump up at a Bills game from like down and jump up into a window and I was like, 'oh my God, this guy's 300 pounds how did he do that? That's incredible.' And then the athleticism you see on the football field but then, let alone the charisma, as we were talking about. The ability to talk on a microphone and be captivating and innovative is just something I think he has a knack for."