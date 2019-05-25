Photo: First Look at AEW Double Or Nothing Stage Construction

We are now almost exactly 24 hours away from All Elite Wrestling presenting their first event, Double or Nothing, live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
As we near the start of the show, we have our first photo of the construction of the stage inside the venue. Interestingly, the set looks somewhat like the early Impact Zone sets that TNA Wrestling used, complete with two entrance tunnels on either side of the ramp.
The event will be one of the biggest moments for pro wrestling in many decades. It has many decades since a wrestling promotion has started up with the kind of financial backing and potential that AEW has behind it. Wrestling fans are absolutely giddy that WWE could have some legitimate competition on their hands for the first time since the closing of WCW in 2001.
The full card for Double or Nothing is below.
- Winner Earns Shot at the AEW World Championship
Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho
- AAA World Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros (Fenix and Pentagon Jr.)
- Cody vs. Dustin
- SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) vs. The Strong Hearts (CIMA, T-Hawk, and Lindaman)
- Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta) vs. Angelico & Jack Evans
- Britt Baker vs. Kylie Rae vs. Nyla Rose
- Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki, and Emi Sakura vs. Hikaru Shida, Riho Abe, and Ryo Mizunami
- Casino Battle Royal – Winner Earns Shot at the AEW World Championship (Pre-Show Match)
Sonny Kiss, Brandon Cutler, Ace Romero, Brian Pillman Jr., Glacier, Sunny Daze, MJF, Joey Janela, Dustin Thomas, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Havoc, Michael Nakazawa, Jungle Boy, Shawn Spears (Tye Dillinger)
Winner receives a shot at the AEW World Championship
- Pre-Show Match
Sammy Guevara vs. Kip Sabian