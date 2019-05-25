Photo: First Look at AEW Double Or Nothing Stage Construction

We are now almost exactly 24 hours away from All Elite Wrestling presenting their first event, Double or Nothing, live from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As we near the start of the show, we have our first photo of the construction of the stage inside the venue. Interestingly, the set looks somewhat like the early Impact Zone sets that TNA Wrestling used, complete with two entrance tunnels on either side of the ramp.

First look at the stage for AEW Double Or Nothing

The event will be one of the biggest moments for pro wrestling in many decades. It has many decades since a wrestling promotion has started up with the kind of financial backing and potential that AEW has behind it. Wrestling fans are absolutely giddy that WWE could have some legitimate competition on their hands for the first time since the closing of WCW in 2001.

