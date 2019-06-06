Watch: R-Truth Wins Back the 24/7 Championship on the Plane Ride to Saudi Arabia

R-Truth won the WWE 24/7 Championship for a record fifth time on Thursday during the flight from the flight from the United States to Saudi Arabia for the Super ShowDown event.

After pinning Truth on the tarmac and running onto the plane, Jinder Mahal tried to hide by covering himself with a blanket while he slept. Truth snuck up on Mahal from the aisle with a referee behind him, and jumped on top of him to score the pin.

“I’m the new European 24/7 TV Champion!” Truth shouted.

Unfortunately Truth’s celebration woke up all of the other sleeping wrestlers in the area, and they chased him up the stairs to another level of the plane. Truth locked himself in one of the bathrooms as other wrestlers threatened to break it down.

“I know, I know, I understand that,” Truth said as he talked to the championship. “But you’ve got to stay in my possession. You just can’t be jumping off and running different places, Mr. 24/7 European. We’re back intact.”

As of Thursday, Truth has held the championship a combined 17 days across five reigns. None of the other champions have held it for more than one full day, though Elias and Mahal both have held the title twice.

Though he’s using it mostly for comedy, Truth is adding to his impressive collection of career championships. In the WWE alone he has been a WWE Tag Team Champion, a United States Champion twice, a Hardcore Champion twice and the Season 2 Mixed Match Challenge winner. Outside of the WWE, he is a former two-time NWA World Heavyweight and World Tag Team Champion.