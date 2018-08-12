Randy Orton Accused of Sexually Harassing WWE Writers in the Past

An account of Randy Orton allegedly sexual harrassing WWE writing staff several years ago has once again come into the public eye.

Former WWE writer Court Bauer, who is now the CEO and founder of MLW (Major League Wrestling), spoke of the way Orton allegedly treated new WWE writing staff members on a 2012 podcast as part of MLW Radio. The incident was discussed on episode 49 of the podcast, titled “Ribbing and Junk,” which is now part of their premium archives.

A user on Reddit brought up the segment recently after listening to it and posted Bauer’s account:

For every new writer that would show up, he [would] come in the room put his hand down his pants, pull out his d—, touch himself, then say “I’m Randy Orton, shake my hand…Oh, you don’t want to shake my hand? You’re ‘big leaguing’ me? That’s f—– up man. Should I tell Vince and Steph you won’t shake Randy Orton’s hand?” The writers would all start sweating and backing up into the corner, the guy’s d— is still hanging out, and he would be there cutting a promo on a guy with his d— hanging out for like five minutes. Court goes on to say Orton was very intense so you could never tell if he was f—— with you or [if] he was really hot. Court says he was lucky, Randy did it to him on the first day he was with the company at TV and just as he was about to pull his d— out, Stephanie walked in, and that s— went right back in his pants. Court describes it as a teacher entering the classroom. When asked if he would have shaken his hand, Court says “I don’t know. I’m a bit of a germaphobe.” Court says this was something Orton did during his [Court’s] entire time at the WWE, and he is surprised Orton didn’t get hit with sexual harassment.

If the story is true, one would think Orton would be under some heavy fire from WWE executives. WrestlingNews.co reached out to WWE for a comment on the story. WWE responded with the comment “WWE is looking into the matter.”

Orton himself hasn’t posted to social media in several days and has yet to comment on the matter publicly.