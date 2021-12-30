Released WWE Superstar Slams The Company, ‘They’ve Made Enough Off My Name’

WWE has released over 80 stars from the roster in 2021 alone, and there are a bevy of names that will soon debut in other promotions. One of the more shocking names on the released list was Keith Lee, who was using the Bearcat gimmick when he was released in November. In the weeks since he made it clear that Bearcat wasn’t his idea, and he’s had no problem voicing his mind when it comes to how he feels about his time on the WWE main roster. Lee was recently tagged in a tweet from a fan who said that they watch WWE in hopes to see him on there again. Lee’s response made two things clear. No. 1 was that there’s no chance of that happening, and No. 2 was that they have enough money off of him since he’s been gone.

Lee responded by writing “You should probably stop that then. They’ve made enough money off my name since I’ve been gone lol.” Lee doesn’t mention what he is exactly referring to, but it’s not hard to figure it out. There are still a few things on WWE Shop of Lee’s, and there are already several action figures still on shelves and newly released before and after his release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You should probably stop that then. They've made enough money off my name since I've been gone lol. https://t.co/y0eoBXg0tv — Excellent Lee (@RealKeithLee) December 26, 2021

It also doesn’t seem like he made anything on some of his older merchandise either, as someone shared a photo of an item with his logo on it and said they hope he made a little something off it. Lee wrote, “Won’t see a dime. But I hope you enjoy it all the same!”.

Lee’s best days in WWE were in NXT, where he became one of the most popular stars on the brand. He would then become North American Champion and then NXT Champion, though his reigns were cut short after he was hurriedly sent over to Raw.

In a previous interview on the Out of Character podcast, Lee revealed that Triple H kept him in NXT as long as he could, but Raw had been wanting him for some time.

“I definitely could have spent more time there, without a doubt, without questions. Let’s be honest, I had not long won the NXT Championship, and what, maybe six weeks of time before it was ‘gotta go.’ The reality was, as I understand, the main roster had been wanting to bring me up for a while and it was Triple H trying to keep me for as long as he could,” Lee said.