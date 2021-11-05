Every WWE Superstar Released in 2020 and 2021

Jeff Hardy was released by the WWE this week, bringing the total number of releases made the company in 2021 up to 81 (with one rehire in Samoa Joe). While Hardy’s departure was under different circumstances than most, the reason for the majority of the releases was cited as “budget cuts.” The firings have ranged from former world champions and top contenders to promising future stars who had just made their way to the main roster to prospects who had yet to find their footing at the WWE Performance Center.
You can see the full list of releases from both 2020 and 2021 below. WWE president Nick Khan offered an explanation to Ariel Helwani during SummerSlam weekend.
“I don’t know that there’s one explanation for it,” Khan said. “I think ultimately what’s looked at is, is this person — for us — going to move the needle now, or in the imminent future. So, by the way, we had a tryout, a two-day tryout in Las Vegas which ended yesterday. Which Triple H, and Johnny Laurinaitis, and Bruce Prichard were all across, as were the rest of us. We’ve signed over a dozen new talent coming out of that tryout. And I’m not suggesting, “Oh that’s why we cut the other talent.” But we’re always looking for what’s next. We live in the present, we live in the future. We don’t live in the past. So when people leave, and they move on with their life and their careers? That’s good by us. For us, it’s what works for us and our product at that moment in time, and again, what’s gonna work down the road. And largely in part the existing roster is based on that.”
2020 – A-H
Akam
Aiden English
Aleksandar Jaksic
Cain Velasquez
Cezar Bononi
Curt Hawkins
Curtis Axel
Dan Matha
Dash Wilder
Deonna Purrazzo
EC3
Edgar Lopez
Epico
Erick Rowan
Eric Young
Faisal Kurdi
Gerald Brisco
Heath Slater
Hussain Aldegal
2020 I – M
Ligero
Lio Rush
Luke Gallows
Luke Harper
Jack Gallagher
Jazzy Gabert
Kairi Sane
Karl Anderson
Kassius Ohno
Killer Kelly
Kurt Angle
Marco Gomes
Maria Kanellis
Mars Wang
Mike Bennett
Mike Chioda
Mike Rotunda
MJ Jenkins
Mohamed Fahim
2020 N – S
No Way Jose
Rezar
Rusev
Sara Logan
Scott Dawson
Serena Deeb
Shawn Daivari
2020 T – Z
Tay Conti
Travis Banks
Tino Sabbatelli
Yifeng
Zack Ryder
Zelina Vega
2021 A – H
Aleister Black
Alexander Wolfe
Andrade
Ari Sterling
Ariya Daivari
Arturo Ruas
Ashante Adonis
Asher Hale
August Grey
B-Fab
Billie Kay
Bo Dallas
Bobby Fish
Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
Bronson Reed
Buddy Murphy
Chase Parker
Chelsea Green
Curt Stallion
Dezmond Troy
Drake Maverick
Ember Moon
Eva Marie
Ezra Judge
Fandango
Franky Monet
Giant Zanjeer
Gran Metalik
Harry Smith
2021 I – M
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
Jake Atlas
Jaxson Ryker
Jeet Rama
Jeff Hardy
Jessamyn Duke
Jessi Kamea
John Morrison
Kallisto
Karrion Kross
Katrina Cortez
Kavita Devi
Keith Lee
Killian Dain
Kona Reeves
Lana
Lars Sullivan
Leon Ruff
Lince Dorado
Marina Shafir
Matt Martel
Mercedes Martinez
Mia Yim
Mickie James
Mojo Rawley
2021 N – S
Nia Jax
Oney Lorcan
Peyton Royce
Ruby Riott
Santana Garrett
Samir Singh
Samoa Joe
Scarlett Bordeaux
Shane Thorne
Skylar Story
Stephon Smith
Steve Cutler
Sunil Singh
2021 T – Z
Tegan Nox
Tino Sabbatelli
Tony Nese
Top Dolla
Trey Baxter
Tucker
Tyler Breeze
Tyler Rust
Vanessa Bourne
Velveteen Dream
Wesley Blake
Zayda Ramier
Zechariah Smith