Report: Former NWA World Women's Champion Expected to Sign With WWE

With the new year comes a free agent market chock full of wrestling talent just waiting for an opportunity. One of those free agents, former NWA World Women's Champion Kamille, could soon be heading to WWE.

A report emerged this week from both PWInsider and Haus of Wrestling that WWE are "high" on Kamille and are looking to sign her to a contract. In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer says her contract expired this past week and she is expected to sign with WWE, likely with the NXT brand. NWA sources claim that in October Kamille had given her notice of leave. She was offered a six month option but she decided not to re-sign and to move on instead.

Kamille debuted in NWA in October of 2018 when she was revealed to be Nick Aldis' bodyguard. Kamille went on to hold the NWA World Women's Championship for 812 days becoming the fifth longest women's champion in the company, passing June Byers' 760 day reign. She was defeated by Kenzie Paige at NWA 75 but she believed it was time for her to drop the title. "I want to say it was after Nuff Said, which I think was like in February [2023], I was talking to Pat Kenney on the phone about, a reimbursement or something random," Kamille said in an interview with WrestlingNews.co. "I just said, 'It's time for me to lose the title.' It's time. I went through almost every girl in the division, [and] I had it for, at that point, it was almost about to hit the two-year mark."

Kamille felt that she was as over as she was going to be as champion and wanted to give fans a break from her. She believed that it was time for someone else to be highlighted in the division, suggesting Kenzie. "I was like, 'I feel like I'm as over as I'm going to be as a champion', and I was just like, 'It's time to highlight someone else and get someone else over.' I did say at that time, I was like, and I feel like I really want it to be Kenzie. I said, 'I think Kenzie is next.' Obviously she wrestled before the NWA, obviously. But this was the first company she's ever been signed to. She's sort of a NWA homegrown talent. Little fun fact, she was my first title defense with my championship reign."

