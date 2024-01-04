WWE Announces Big Five Premium Live Event in International Arena

WWE continues to stress the "global" in "global leader in sports-entertainment." This international emphasis began in 2018 when WWE inked a 10-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to bring two premium live events to the Middle East every year. From there, WWE brought premium live events to overseas markets like the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico. This continues in 2024, as WWE is hosting WWE Elimination Chamber in Australia and WWE Backlash in France. Now, WWE is adding another premium live event, and a "big five" one at that, to its international slate.

WWE Money in the Bank Heads to Toronto

The multi-man ladder match is coming to the great white north.

As announced in a press release, WWE Money in the Bank 2024 will emanate from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, July 6th. WWE Money in the Bank will just be the centerpiece for the Toronto trip, as WWE will also present WWE SmackDown the night before (July 5th) and NXT Heatwave the night after (July 7th), all taking place in the Scotiabank Arena.

"Toronto is an amazing city with a passion for sports entertainment," said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. "We're excited to bring Money In The Bank to Canada for the first time, as we continue to lock down the most globally focused schedule in company history."

WWE Money in the Bank is the latest international event on WWE's premium live event calendar this year. WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth takes place in Australia on February 24th, WWE Backlash goes down in Lyon, France on May 4th and WWE Bash in Berlin heads to Germany on August 31st.

This is the second-consecutive year that WWE Money in the Bank will take place in an international market. The 2023 edition went down in London, England, with the titular ladder matches being won by Damian Priest and IYO SKY. Priest remains holding his Money in the Bank briefcase while SKY already turned hers into championship gold, successfully cashing in against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in August 2023 to become WWE Women's Champion. WWE Money in the Bank 2023 as a whole was headlined by "The Bloodline Civil War," as The Usos took on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Ticket details will be announced in the coming months. Fans can learn more about pre-sale opportunities here.