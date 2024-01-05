CM Punk Didn't Tell His Family About WWE Return Until Hours Before

Most secrets within professional wrestling are preceded by "worst kept." Massive surprises like Batista's return to WWE in 2014 or Bryan Danielson's AEW debut in 2021 were reported weeks before they actually happened. Details surrounding AJ Styles's WWE arrival at WWE Royal Rumble 2016 or Impact Wrestling's imminent rebrand to TNA this year were the talk of the town well ahead of their materialization. That said, every now and then a moment comes along that creates pure shock value. The most recent example of this was at the conclusion of WWE Survivor Series 2023.

As the WWE trademark popped up, typically signaling the end of the show, "Cult of Personality" echoed throughout the Allstate Arena. CM Punk emerged from the entrance tunnel, celebrating with his hometown Chicago crowd as social media went into a frenzy.

CM Punk Kept His WWE Return Very Close to the Vest

The self-proclaimed best in the world knows how to keep secrets.

Speaking on the WWE Preview Special, CM Punk revealed that he did not tell his family about his WWE return until he was literally driving to the show.

"Everything happened that day so fast. You should never text and drive, ladies and gentlemen. I was trying to drive to the Allstate Arena and let everybody that deserved to know that was in my orbit know what was about to happen," Punk said. "I'm texting my sisters. Nobody knew. That's how you get things done in this business. You keep things close to the vest. You don't leak stuff. That's when the magic happens."

Punk's appearance at WWE Survivor Series marked his first time on WWE programming since WWE Royal Rumble in January 2014. He walked out of the company due to frustrations with his creative plans and his treatment during injuries.

"There were so many things going through my head. The nerves, people I hadn't seen in ten years. I had questions, concerns, maybe even worries," Punk continued. "It was all solved the instant the song hit and I walked out in front of my hometown. I couldn't hear the song anymore. I didn't know my cues. All of it went out the window, I couldn't hear the song, I could only hear the people. It was a magical moment."

Punk returns to WWE TV this Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw.