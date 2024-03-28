Report: WWE Moves Premium Live Event Following AEW Announcement

NXT Battleground will no longer go head-to-head with AEW Double or Nothing.

WWE's longest head-to-head battle with All Elite Wrestling came in the form of the "Wednesday Night Wars." From October 2019 until April 2021, WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite aired their live shows simultaneously, both being broadcast on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on USA Network and TNT, respectively. WWE pivoted the black and gold brand to Tuesdays after being defeated by AEW in the ratings for nearly 80 consecutive weeks. Aside from the odd one-off rescheduling, WWE and AEW do not clash on weekly television anymore, but the same cannot be said for the companies' premium content.

WWE Pivots NXT Event Away From AEW Double or Nothing

(Photo: WWE, AEW)

WWE and AEW will not have a premium head-to-head battle.

As reported by reputable insider account @WrestleVotes, WWE is pushing NXT Battleground to June 9th. The developmental premium live event was previously scheduled to take place on May 26th. WWE is pivoting the location as well, moving NXT Battleground from Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA to Las Vegas's UFC Apex.

It's worth noting that this shift is being reported just one day after All Elite Wrestling announced that it would be running AEW Double or Nothing on May 26th. While WWE and AEW have run special events on the same day before, most recently with NXT Worlds Collide 2022 and AEW All Out 2022 both happening on September 4th, 2022, they were broadcast at different times (NXT Worlds Collide aired early at 4 PM ET and AEW All Out went on pay-per-view at the traditional 8 PM ET primetime slot).

This year's AEW Double or Nothing will harken back to AEW's launch year, as it emanates from Las Vegas's MGM Grand Garden Arena. Barring the pandemic years, AEW Double or Nothing has always been a Sin City staple, but it has not taken place at this specific venue since its inaugural edition in 2019.

WWE's pivot comes not long after AEW made a similar shift. The Saturday, April 6th edition of AEW Collision will air on TNT at around 11:30 PM ET. While this change was done to accommodate TNT's coverage of NCAA basketball on that date, it coincidentally keeps AEW Collision from going head-to-head with WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on NXT Battleground and AEW Double or Nothing.