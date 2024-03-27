AEW Announces Location, Date, and "Double Header" For Double or Nothing 2024

While All Elite Wrestling's capital city is Jacksonville, Tony Khan's young wrestling promotion will always have a special place in itself for Las Vegas. Back in 2019, AEW launched with its inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, emanating from the MGM Grand Garden Arena. AEW Double or Nothing 2019 was historic in its existence alone but made more headlines with how it transpired, as it would sell out within four minutes of tickets being made available to the general public. Outside of the pandemic years forcing AEW to host it in Daily's Place, AEW Double or Nothing has been a Sin City staple, taking place in Vegas's T-Mobile Arena the past two years.

AEW Double or Nothing Returns to Las Vegas

(Photo: AEW)

The tradition continues.

As announced in a press release, AEW Double or Nothing will emanate from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 26th. This marks the first time that AEW is running AEW Double or Nothing from this arena specifically since the inaugural edition of the event in 2019.

Unlike 2019, All Elite Wrestling now has weekly television surrounding its pay-per-view events, which has allowed the company to supersize AEW Double or Nothing 2024's weekend. One night prior on Saturday, May 25th, AEW Collision will also be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The following week's AEW programming will head to California as the May 29th AEW Dynamite goes down in Los Angeles's Kia Forum and May 30th's AEW Collision broadcasts from Palm Spring's Acrisure Arena.

Prior editions of AEW Double or Nothing have seen title matches, faction warfare, or grudge bouts in the main event slot. Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega headlined the first AEW Double or Nothing, and that show went off the air with Jon Moxley making his AEW debut. The following two years saw the fan-favorite Stadium Stampede Match get the final spot, with groups like The Elite, Inner Circle, and Pinnacle all competing in the barbaric bout. 2022 ended with CM Punk becoming AEW World Champion while 2023 saw Blackpool Combat Club defeat The Elite in Anarchy in the Arena.

Tickets for all the Las Vegas and Los Angeles events go on sale on Saturday, March 30th via AEWTix.com, AXS.com and Ticketmaster.com.

AEW Double or Nothing goes down on Sunday, May 26th.