AEW: Tony Khan Jokes About Making a Wednesday Night Wars Documentary

The “Wednesday Night Wars” between All Elite Wrestling’s AEW Dynamite and WWE’s NXT lasted from October 2019 to April 2021, ending with the Black & Gold brand opting to move to Tuesday nights. While NXT managed to pick up a few wins in overall audience size, AEW managed to stomp the significantly older promotion in the key ratings demographic (18-49) on a consistent basis. The only time NXT won in the ratings was the Dec. 18, 2019 episode, an episode that saw Adam Cole successfully defend the NXT Championship against Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley finally win the NXT Women’s Championship from Shayna Baszler. A lot has changed since then night, including the fact that Cole (along with Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) all now work for AEW.

Khan appeared on Barstool Sports’ Rasslin this week and joked that AEW should make a documentary at some point about the Wednesday Night Wars similar to how WWE made one long after it beat WCW in the Monday Night Wars from 1995-2001.

“The only time in the demo, in the Wednesday Night War, which, somebody told me, and it’s good advice, maybe we should make our own documentary of the Wednesday Night War. Like a one-sided documentary. I think it’s a really good idea,” Khan said. “We could call it like 76 to 1 or 75 to 1. The one involved Adam Cole in a huge match and most of the good quarters, I thought he was such an important part of it, but also, you can’t overlook Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish.”

In a separate interview with ComicBook, Khan talked about how important it was to reunite the original Undisputed Era trio in his company.

“I really do value that,” Khan said. “It reminds me in sports, say in football, you play against an opponent, and they have great players. And if you could sign those players that used to compete with you, and give you trouble when you were game-planning. If these were the people you game-planned against and knew that these would be the toughest matchups, then to bring those people onto your team, those are some of the best acquisitions you can make. And to be able to add Adam Cole and Bobby Fish, and now to have Kyle O’Reilly make his debut on AEW Dynamite this week, I think it’s very special. It’s that much more special to do it in Daily’s Place, the home of AEW, where we’ve competed against those guys (WWE) so much. And to have that act, Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish come in against one of our top homegrown acts, Orange Cassidy, and The Best Friends, it’s a big, big deal here. It’s very symbolic, it’s very fitting. I’m very happy JR (Jim Ross, returning from his battle with skin cancer) is going to return to the broadcast booth, and he’ll be there to call that match. It should be great.”

H/t Fightful for transcript