Rey Mysterio on Why He Returned to WWE, When He’ll Retire

Rey Mysterio left WWE in 2015, marking the end of a lucrative 13-year stint with the company. But now, the 43-year-old former World Champion is back, and he just revealed the reason for his return and just how long he thinks it will last.

During an appearance on Lillian Garcia on Chasing Glory, Mysterio discussed his 2015 departure revealing that even though he knew he had to step away, he’d once again compete in a WWE ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The opportunity was definitely on the table and from the moment I left, I left not giving a detailed explanation to media or to whoever had any doubts or questions about why I left. I knew that between WWE and myself this was a part-time farewell,” he said.

Like many other, Mysterio cites his exit on WWE’s gruesome schedule.

“You know I needed to take a break. I needed to rest. I needed to be around my family and just pick up on a lot of things that I had missed out on over the years just being on the road and traveling and dedicating so much time to this sport that I kinda pushed my family aside and don’t get me wrong, my wife has always been very supportive of what I do and my kids as well. But when your kids are young they don’t understand why dad has to leave every week. They don’t understand why dad is not there for their birthday or special events at school. They just know that dad’s working, dad’s on the road,” he said.

While out of WWE, Mysterio was still very active as a wrestler, but for the first time could dictate his dates.

“Now that they’re older they understand that. They understand what I do. They understand the impact that I have in life and in other people’s lives so that’s a big — that was pretty much my answer of why I was stepping away from my contractual agreement with WWE. I started working the indie scene, I did a little bit with Lucha Underground and toward the end of my independent run I was working more in Japan with New Japan Pro Wrestling. So that was definitely on my bucket list to accomplish in my goals throughout my career and sure enough, you know the beginning of this year, 2018 I got an opportunity to come back for the Royal Rumble be a guest appearance for the Rumble and I think that just led to everything that’s happening now,” said Mysterio.

Mysterio’s new WWE contract reportedly expires in 2020, but that may not mean he’ll hang up his boots for good.

“I’m definitely getting close to shutting down sometimes in the next couple of years. I definitely don’t see myself going past five years. That’s without a doubt you know and I just wouldn’t wanna do it for the sake of my body and what I’ve gone through,” he said.

Mysterio is about a month into his WWE comeback and has been exclusively featured on SmackDown. There hasn’t been much news on WWE’s plans for him, but considering his eternal popularity, Mysterio will remain a prominent part of WWE’s Tuesday night show.

[H/T Ringside News]