Rey Mysterio Throws Water on WWE Return Rumors

There has been no shortage of reports indicating that Rey Mysterio will re-join WWE sometime this fall. However, the future Hall of Famer just said not so fast.

In an interview with Apter Chat, Mysterio underlined the freedom he has outside of WWE and that’s something he’d like to maintain.

“In my independent wrestling life I get to choose and pick when I want to wrestle, where I want to wrestle if I want matches like vs Kenny [Omega] I’m going to make them happen if it’s possible. So there is no insurance or security right now that I am going back [to WWE].”

However, Mysterio did leave an obvious door open for he and WWE to reach an agreement.

“I’ll tell you what though if the time is right and there’s an agreement on both ends between WWE and myself and there was an offer on the table I wouldn’t say no if it is correct, if it’s the right one. But in the meantime, I’m still enjoying my liberty out here as an independent wrestler,” he said.

So what’s going on here? Earlier this summer, news broke that Mysterio inked a two year deal with WWE, but that was never confirmed by either side. A later report suggested he’d actually appear on WWE television in September. However, as a life-long member of the wrestling community, Mysterio understands the power of ambiguity. If he and WE do have a deal in place, why ruin it in an interview?

We’ll see if or when Mysterio shows up, but we’re willing to be he’ll at least make a cameo for SmackDown 1000 in October. It was reported his last obligation was to appear at the September 1 All In show. Now that that’s happened, we may be on Mysterio Watch.

Before the Apter Chat quote, Mysterio heavily foreshadowed his WWE return in an interview with The Mirror this March,

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” he said.

