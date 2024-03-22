Roman Reigns Mocks CM Punk, Blasts Former WWE Champion's Mentality

CM Punk's WWE comeback has hit a speed bump. During his first televised match back inside a WWE ring at WWE Royal Rumble, Punk tore his tricep, resulting in the Second City Saint needing to undergo surgery and consequently miss WWE WrestleMania 40. When Punk does return, his first order of business will likely be with Drew McIntyre, as the Scottish Warrior has spent the past two months gloating about being responsible for injuring Punk in January. Outside of McIntyre, Punk has a number of ready-made money matchups with talent on the WWE roster, one of which is a collision with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While Punk and Reigns haven't crossed paths in over a decade, Reigns has inadvertently built a rivalry with Punk over the past four yeas. That's because Reigns has been aligned with Paul Heyman, Punk's longtime friend and former manager, throughout that time. Similar to how Heyman was caught between Reigns and former client Brock Lesnar during their 2022 feud, the Wise Man is a natural leaping off point for the inevitable Punk vs. Reigns clash.

Roman Reigns Mocks CM Punk

(Photo: WWE)

The Tribal Chief is not concerned with the self-proclaimed best in the world.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns responded to "CM Punk" chants from the live crowd by holding his arm and pretending to cry, mocking Punk's triceps injury.

"I'm living my dream, man. This is what I've wanted my whole life. I'm not one of them people that once I got there, it wasn't what I expected," Reigns said when asked if he gets bored with his current WWE run. "I'm not like CM Punk, where I got to the top of the mountain and I'm like, 'Oh, it's not what I expected so I'm going to b---h about it.' Once you reach your goals, enjoy the dream. This is what you've been working for, and that's exactly what I'm doing."

Punk is currently recovering from that aforementioned triceps injury. While there is no timetable on his return, recent training videos have indicated that his health is coming back at an accelerated pace. Punk will appear on this Monday, March 25th's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw in front of his hometown Chicago crowd.