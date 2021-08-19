WWE's Roman Reigns Takes A Swing At CM Punk

✖

With many wrestlings fans believing that CM Punk is getting ready to make his introduction to the world of AEW, WWE's Roman Reigns took the opportunity to take a swing at the former wrestler that was a part of World Wrestling Entertainment's roster. In talking with Ariel Helwani, Reigns didn't pull punches in response to Punk's statement that a number of his colleagues had "left and come back," to the WWE throughout the years to gain superstar-dom, with the current Universal Champion having some choice words for CM Punk.

WWE On BT Sport shared the latest clip that sees Ariel Helwani talking with Roman Reigns, wherein the Universal Champ breaks down how he believes that Punk wasn't "as good" as John Cena and wasn't able to change the game as the Rock once did:

"These statements are coming from people who thought they were better than they were. CM Punk wasn't as good or over as John Cena, he didn't move the needle like The Rock."@WWERomanReigns talks to @arielhelwani about the fight for main event spots and putting eyes on WWE 👀 pic.twitter.com/0JK37sjkTi — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 19, 2021

Reigns' quotes pulled no punches in response to CM Punk's diatribe: "Those statements are coming from bitter people who thought they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. Wasn't as good or as over, or move the needle like the Rock. It was what it was. As a full-time performer, I understand the frustration and wanting more, but like I said before, you have to take it. I'm a full-time performer but I've done everything that needs to be done to stay in this position."

Reigns also referred to potential challengers, stating that he was willing to "fight like hell to keep the ground that I made. It's one of those debatable, we can go back and forth, change our perspective situations. When it comes down to it, Cena has earned the right."

What do you think of Reigns' harsh words directed at CM Punk? Do you think we'll see Punk make his grand debut in the ring with All Elite Wrestling shortly? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.