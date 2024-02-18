WWE's CM Punk Gives an Update on His In-Ring Return Following Tricep Surgery

CM Punk's grand return to WWE was momentarily halted when he got injured during the Royal Rumble, tearing his tricep, the same injury that took him out of action in AEW. Although Punk can't wrestle inside of the ring, he is still making himself available for other media purposes while on the road. At UFC 298 this weekend Punk was interviewed backstage by Caroline Pearce. They discussed the huge 40th anniversary go WrestleMania coming up in April and it was there that Punk gave an update on his injury time table, confirming he would have headlined WrestleMania.

"You know, fingers crossed, yeah, I was going to headline WrestleMania. Obviously, now I'm not. But, you know, it's sports. It's what happens to athletes," Punk said. "Mentally, I think it's harder because the physical pain is whatever. But I look at it just like a bump in the road. This is an occupational hazard. It happens and I'll be back bigger and better. I'm a clumsy idiot. I tore my left triceps about two years ago, so the right one was jealous. I'm like an old cobbler. car. I'm like a 72 Nova, you know what I mean? We have to change some parts every now and again. So once we fix up all the parts, the engine's still strong, we'll still be good to go. We're thinking maybe six to eight months, but I'm not really in a rush to get back to compete. I'm in a rush to get healthy. I'm in a rush to get better. The sooner I do that, the better I'll be when I come back."

Punk officially underwent a successful surgery very soon after the Rumble match and has been giving fans updates on his Instagram account. In his last televised appearance, Punk addressed the live crowd and fans watching at home, confirming he had been injured after taking a DDT from McIntyre early into him making his entrance into the Rumble. McIntyre would interrupt Punk and tell him he "prayed" for Punk to get injured during the match and would eventually attack the injured arm with an in-ring beat down. Though Punk has been off television since rehabbing his tricep, it hasn't stopped the "Scottish Warrior" from continuing to make digs week after week on WWE Raw and on his social media pages. Punk made it clear that when he comes back, the first person he's coming after is McIntyre.

