Roman Reigns Defeats Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Jake Paul Takes Out The Usos

WWE delivered some stellar matches at Crown Jewel, but it saved one of the most surprising matches for last, as the match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul was set for the main event. Reigns and Paul have gone back and forth over the past few weeks at press conferences and over social media, but it was finally time for them to meet one on one in the ring, and it was chaos from beginning to end. Reigns didn't take Paul seriously at first, and that nearly cost him his Championships, as Logan pulled out everything he had, and even got some help from his friends and his brother Jake Paul. The Bloodline would also help Reigns, and Roman was able to take Logan down in the chaos and retain his Title.

Reigns was smiling as the match started and Paul was locked in, and then they locked up and Reigns pushed Logan back into the corner. Reigns and Paul locked up again and as they came close to the corner Reigns turned Paul around and shoved him into the turnbuckle. Then Reigns and Paul went back and forth with shoves and Paul shoved Reigns further back, which annoyed Reigns. Then the crowd started to chant for Paul and Reigns got even angrier, and that's when Paul picked up Reigns and slammed him down.

You could see this made Reigns incensed, and Reigns then picked him up and slammed him down and then hit a big uppercut to make a point. Reigns then dodged a strike and went to the tousled of the ring to regroup with Paul Heyman, who told him not to get hit by that right hand. He talked to the fans a bit and then went to get in the ring. Paul told Reigns to stop running and Reigns pushed Paul back into the corner and then hit a big body shot and sent Paul into the ropes and hit a high elbow to knock him down to the mat.

Reigns then hit a suplex into a cover but Paul kicked out. He smiled a bit as Paul tried to get up, and then Reigns hit another elbow shot on Paul. He lifted Paul for a suplex but landed on his feet and then Paul hit two body shots. Reigns then avoided another move but ended up being hip tossed by Paul.

Paul hit a clothesline over the top rope to the floor outside, which left Heyman stunned. He came after Reigns but Reigns kicked him and then threw him over the barricade. Paul got up on top of it and hit a crossbody, knocking Reigns down to the floor. He rolled Reigns into the ring and then hit a nasty clothesline into a cover, but Reigns kicked out. Paul hung reigns on the top rope but when he jumped off to hit Reigns the Champion punched him and knocked him out of the air.

Reigns kicked Paul to keep him down on the mat, and then he lifted him and hit a back suplex. Reigns covered him but Paul kicked out. Reigns taunted the crowd that was cheering for Paul and then locked in a hold. Paul got in some punches to the stomach but Reigns threw him into the corner and hit a series of big right-hand punches, followed by a big forearm into a cover but Paul kicked out.

Reigns then applied another hold and put pressure on Paul's back and neck. Reigns taunted Paul and said this was his last YouTube video. Paul hit body shots on Reigns but the Champion hit him with a kick. Reigns missed Paul in the corner and then he pulled a slam out of nowhere on Reigns. Both stars made it to their feet and Paul hit more body shots and then hit clotheslines on reigns before lifting him, but Reigns got to his feet. He was hit with a back elbow and then Paul hit a blockbuster off the top rope.

Paul got to his feet but Reigns kicked him in the stomach but he hit a Superman Punch on Reigns, but he didn't cover Reigns. He got back to his feet and went up top and hit a crossbody and then hit a standing moonsault into a cover, but Reigns kicked out at 2. Paul then pulled a Shawn Michaels and went for Sweet Chin Music, but Reigns hit a Rock Bottom and went for the cover, but Paul kicked out. Paul got a punch in on Reigns' kidney, and then he knocked Reigns down with a Superman Punch with his right hand, but Reigns kicked out of the cover.

Paul started clearing the announce table and then picked up Reigns and put him on top. He then went over to his friends, took a drink, and then grabbed his phone to take some video of the crowd. He went up top with his phone and hit the Frog Splash, smashing the table and doing some major damage to himself in the process as well as Reigns.

The Usos were then out to check on Reigns and encountered Paul's friends, and they started fighting. The Usos knocked them down and cleared the ring, and then Jake Paul came out to the ring to confront them. Jey went up first but caught a right hand, and then Jimmy caught a punch as well, and both were rolled out of the ring. Jake then went to get Logan who rolled Reigns in. Logan went up top and hit a splash and covered Reigns but then the Champion kicked out.

Then Solo Sikoa was out to confront Jake, but officials got between them. The Usos were then up on their feet but they were taken out by Logan with a splash to the outside. Logan went back in the ring but got caught with a Superman Punch, and then he was hit with a spear and covered. Reigns would get the pin and the win, and he is still your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

