Chris Jericho Provides Update on Roman Reigns’ Health

The health of Roman Reigns may still be the biggest storyline in WWE. But due to the sensitive nature of his absence, there have been next to zero updates on how The Big Dog’s second bout with leukemia is going. But Chris Jericho comes bearing news.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jericho revealed that he and Reigns have stayed in touch and even share a WWE group text. According to Jericho, Reigns is progressing well, but Y2J was hesitant to give a prognosis.

“He’s doing his treatment, and I think things are going really well. I don’t really know much about leukemia. I don’t know what the endgame is as far as when you’re ‘cured’ — when it goes into remission, when you can do physical matches or travel or whatever it is. But we talk to him quite a bit. I’ve got a group text with him in it, and I text him on the side quite a bit. He always seems to be doing pretty well and in good spirits… We love him, and I think it’s just a matter of time before he comes back. But more importantly — that he stays healthy for his family, for sure,” said Jericho.

Information on Reigns’ fight has been thin and Reigns himself has yet to say a word publicly. He has made a few appearances, once for a football game at his alma mater Georgia Tech then another camera at WWE’s Tribute to the Troops at the end of 2018. There’s optimism that Reigns can come back to WWE in a year’s time, but Joe Anoa’i returning to health is the higher priority.

Reigns reveal on Raw that he’d be leaving the company to fight the disease was one of the more poignant moments in WWE history. Few names other than Vince McMahon knew what Reigns’ speech entailed, making his address all too surreal.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.”

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home,” Reigns continued. “And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children, and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”