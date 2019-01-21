WWE’s Braun Strowman Shares Update on Roman Reigns

For understandable reasons, Roman Reigns‘ fight against leukemia has been kept very private. But every now and then, a WWE Superstar shares an update, and now it’s Braun Strowman’s turn

In an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Strowman mentioned that he and Reigns stay in touch.

“I have [spoken to Roman] he’s doing really well. I think he’s in Hawaii still vacationing and seeing some of his family. So everything is going good with him,” said Strowman.

A fan recently posted a photo with Reigns from a Hawaii hotel last week. It sounds like Reigns has made that his recovery headquarters.

“Naw, it’s just a day by day thing. I know he’s still doing his treatments at home. So when I speak to him he sounds well he says he feels well so I trust him and everything he’s ever told me” he said.

Strowman’s comments echo those of Chris Jericho during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

“He’s doing his treatment, and I think things are going really well. I don’t really know much about leukemia. I don’t know what the endgame is as far as when you’re ‘cured’ — when it goes into remission, when you can do physical matches or travel or whatever it is. But we talk to him quite a bit. I’ve got a group text with him in it, and I text him on the side quite a bit. He always seems to be doing pretty well and in good spirits… We love him, and I think it’s just a matter of time before he comes back. But more importantly — that he stays healthy for his family, for sure,” said Jericho.

The news of Reigns leukemia came crashing down on the wrestling world when Reigns addressed a Raw crowd and viewers in October. After the speech, Reigns vacated the Universal Championship and took an indefinite leave of absence. That moment may prove to be the most poignant memory in WWE history. Here’s a snippet of Reigns’ speech:

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.”

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech. Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home,” Reigns continued. “And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children, and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”