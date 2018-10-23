Vince McMahon Comments on Roman Reigns Leukemia Diagnosis

Vince McMahon may have been Roman Reigns‘ staunchest proponent in recent years, but with Reigns revealing he’s battling leukemia, he’ll need an extra dose of support from the WWE boss, and McMahon is happy to supply it.

Tuesday morning, McMahon tweeted his first public comment on Reign’s heartbreaking situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A warrior, through and through. @WWERomanReigns, your entire #WWE family stands with you. #ThankYouRoman,” wrote McMahon. You can check out the tweet which is embedded below:

McMahon is just the latest WWE personality to express his support for Reigns. In the moments after Reigns made his somber address, social media flooded with heartfelt messages from WWE Superstars. After Raw, WWE posted a candid video of Reigns hugging his peers backstage in what has to be some of the most profoundly human footage WWE has ever collected.

The details of Reigns’ prognosis are still unclear. All we know is that he’s forfeited the Universal Championship and is set to be away from the company for the foreseeable future.

“You know the deal, you know how life is,” Reigns said to open Raw. “Life is not fair, it’s not all peaches and cream. Sometimes life throws you a curve ball. And right now the best thing for me to do is to go home, to focus on my family and my health.”

“But I want to make one thing clear, by no means is this a retirement speech,” Reigns continued. “Because after I’m done whooping leukemia’s ass once again I’m coming back home. And when I do, it’s not just going to be about titles and being on top, no it’s about a purpose. I am coming back because I want to show all of you, the whole world, I want to show my family, my friends, my children and my wife, that when life throws a curve ball at me, I am the type of man that will stand in that batter’s box, I will crowd the plate, I will choke up and I will swing for the fences every single time. Because I will beat this and I will be back and you will see me very, very soon.”