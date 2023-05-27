Roman Reigns Loses at WWE Night of Champions Thanks to Bloodline Betrayal

The main event of WWE's Night of Champions was a battle for not just the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, but also The Bloodline itself. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa teamed up to try and bring the Tag Titles back to The Bloodline after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn took them from The Usos at WrestleMania 39, and as we've seen play out over the past several weeks, that has caused an even bigger rift within The Bloodline, and Jimmy looks to be about done with them at this point. At Night of Champions, Zayn and Owens were focused on giving Reigns a rare loss, and while he did in fact lose, it wasn't Zayn or Owens that allowed that to happen. It was Jimmy Uso, who after seeing Jey getting pushed around again by Reigns decided it was enough and hit Reigns with two superkicks. The Usos have finally turned on Reigns and The Bloodline, and Zayn and Owens retained their Titles.

Owens and Reigns started things off for their teams, but after the crowd chanted for Sami, Owens tagged him in to start against Reigns. Reigns had some things to say to Zayn but the crowd was clearly on Zayn's side, and Reigns then tagged in Sikoa after looking frustrated.

Sikoa threw Zayn to the other corner, and then they locked up again, with Sikoa missing a punch and Zayn connecting with one on Sikoa's chest. Sikoa then got Zayn in the opposite corner and clubbed Zayn with punches and strikes, but Zayn came back with a flurry of his own before getting knocked to the mat after a clothesline chop.

Zayn then tagged in Owens and he went right after Sikoa with punches and strikes, but Sikoa hit a nasty uppercut to halt his momentum. They traded chops and kicks and went Owens was knocked into Bloodline's corner Owens tried to hit Reigns but he evaded it. Owens knocked Sikoa to the other side of the ring and Zayn tagged in, hitting Sikoa with a nasty one-two punch. Reigns jumped in and hit Owens but ran away before Zayn could get to him, setting Zayn up for a spear from Sikoa.

Sikoa pushed Zayn's face against the ropes and when the referee wasn't looking Reigns pulled Zayn down and got some hits in. Sikoa lifted Zayn up and slammed him down before hitting a splash, and Sikoa kept Zayn down in their corner. Reigns tagged in and he kicked Zayn and stomped his head against the ropes, though he also got into the referee's face.

Reigns hit Zayn with a suplex and a cover but Zayn quickly kicked out. Reigns jawed at the referee and then Zayn got to his feet and slapped Reigns before hitting him with a chop, but Reigns hit an uppercut and knocked Zayn to the outside. Sikoa hit him a few times there but Owens broke it up, and Zayn and Reigns returned to the ring. The crowd started chanting for Zayn and that allowed Zayn to get some offense in, but Reigns knocked him back down.

Reigns tagged in Sikoa after the crowd started chanting Roman sucks, and Zayn tried to get to his corner but Sikoa cut him off. A Samoan Drop from Sikoa followed and Reigns couldn't help but taunt the Champions. Sikoa worked on Zayn's shoulder but he got to his feet, only to get knocked out to the outside. Reigns started attacking him but Zayn got the better of him and Sikoa came out to help. Then Zayn threw him into the announce table and tried to get to Owens, but Sikoa got to him in time. Sikoa got him up top but Zayn reversed it for a DDT. Zayn got the tag to Owens and Reigns tagged in as well, and Owens stomped on him and ran him out of the ring.

Owens then hit a big clothesline on the outside and followed it up with a Senton before rolling him back in the ring. Owens hit a superkick on Reigns and was going for a cannonball but Sikoa got in Owens' face, allowing Reigns to get the better of Owens and knock him down. Owens knocked Reigns down and went for the pin but Reigns kicked out. Owens kicked Reigns and went for a Stunner, but Reigns pushed him away into Sikoa, who kicked him and sent him into a Superman Punch from Reigns. Reigns pinned Owens but he kicked out.

Owens hit Reigns with kicks and got the Stunner, but then Reigns reacted on instinct and speared Owens, knocking both down to the mat. Zayn and Sikoa tagged in and Zayn hit Sikoa with a host of punches, knocking him out of the ring. Zayn then jumped over the top rope and slammed into Sikoa, knocking him to the floor. Zayn got Sikoa into the ring and hit a Blue Thunder Bomb before going for a cover, but Sikoa kicked out. Sikoa hit Zayn with a super kick and then went for the Samoan Spike, but Zayn countered and hit a suplex into the turnbuckle. Zayn set up for the Helluva Kick, connected, and went for the pin, but Reigns broke it up.

Reigns tagged in and was going for a spear, but Zayn dodged it and Reigns speared the referee instead. Zayn clocked Reigns and then Reigns hit a Superman Punch, but the referee was still out. Then The Usos came out and hit Zayn with a double super kick, or at least that was the intention, as he evaded the move and the kicks hit Sikoa instead.

Once Reigns saw they were there, he was livid and got in Jimmy and Jey's faces. He pushed Jey to the ropes after he tried to settle things down between Jimmy and Reigns, but Jimmy then clocked Reigns with a super kick. He told Jey that this is what they should've done forever ago, telling him to join him and that he's his brother. Then Jimmy hit Reigns with another Superkick, knocking him out of the ring. Jey tried to go get Reigns but Jimmy pulled him aside and they headed out of the ring. That allowed Owens to hit Sikoa, the active man, and then Zayn returned to finish the job. Sikoa was pinned and Zayn and Owens retained their Tag Team Championships. As for the Bloodline, they are more split than ever, and it seems are now two men down.

