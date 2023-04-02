WWE WrestleMania 39: Fans are Loving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Becoming New Tag Team Champions
It was a big night for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for a number of reasons, and WWE fans are absolutely loving the duo beating The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39! The Bloodline have been dominating both WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE Friday Night SmackDown for the past few years, and no one has felt this more than Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as they have been in the middle of the chaos for nearly the entire time. This all then came to a head with WrestleMania 39.
The Usos walked in as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for the main event at WrestleMania 39 Night One, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made it their mission to end the Bloodline's reign and finish this era in style. After a hard hitting match between both teams where it looked like it could go either way, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were able to take the victory and become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
Read on to see how WWE fans are reacting to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens becoming the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at the end of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 39, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!
And NEW
prevnext
SAMI AND KO ARE THE NEW TAG TEAM CHAMPS #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/a1Yg3b41Si— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) April 2, 2023
History Has Been Made
prevnext
KO back to back main events.
Sami Zayn, first Muslim man AND during Ramadan to main event WrestleMania.
This is history. pic.twitter.com/qXaHM9Er5P— iBeast (@ibeastIess) April 2, 2023
And They Did It in Style!
prevnext
Sami and KO with PWG-style logos in their gears. 🙌 #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ESjKnEA1vh— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) April 2, 2023
A Perfect Ending
prevnext
WHAT A PERFECT ENDING WHAT A MATCH WHAT A MOMENT AND SO DESERVED FOR KO AND SAMI!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PPgTHRqArg— CrispyWrestling (@DakotaKaiEra) April 2, 2023
Time to Party
prevnext
SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KO SAMI AND KOpic.twitter.com/tgkoBlVRkZ— abbi 24 (@abbipaperbag) April 2, 2023
Lots of Great Victories!
prevnext
ALL MY PEOPLE WON TONIGHT!!! STREET PROFITS, SETH, BECKY, SAMI AND KO!!!! I MOVE!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kLaqU6UHSf— ana ! (@iiovelynch) April 2, 2023
Cinema
prevnext
This main event between the uso and Ko & Sami has been phenomenal #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/UxL5QYSP69— Ralph 🏌🏽 (@justRalph_) April 2, 2023
LFG!
prevnext
SAMI AND KO DID IT!! THE USOS HAVE LOST THE TAG TITLES! LFG!!!!!!! #WrestleMania NIGHT 1 IS FINISHED AND IT WAS A BANGER!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥☝🏾 pic.twitter.com/VR2ST0tFc1— Nesto (@stillnesto) April 2, 2023
So Many Emotions!
prevnext
THEY FUCKING DID IT.....IAM SOO HAPPY MAN AND EMOTIONAL TOO.. WAS LEGIT CRYING..I LOVE PRO WRESTLING/SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT...THIS WAS BEAUTIFUL.... CONGRATULATIONS TO KO AND SAMI ON BECOMING THE NEW UNDISPUTED TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS..#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/KwoElLeYZe— WWE_MARK 🇮🇳 (@WWEMARK_10) April 2, 2023
A New Era!
prev
we have been released from the shackles of the usos hogging the tag team titles thanks to ko and sami pic.twitter.com/b2jtnEl1eg— 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐤𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐲’𝐬 #𝟏 𝐟𝐚𝐧 🎀 (@ms2002princess) April 2, 2023