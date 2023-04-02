WWE WrestleMania 39: Fans are Loving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Becoming New Tag Team Champions

It was a big night for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for a number of reasons, and WWE fans are absolutely loving the duo beating The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39! The Bloodline have been dominating both WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE Friday Night SmackDown for the past few years, and no one has felt this more than Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as they have been in the middle of the chaos for nearly the entire time. This all then came to a head with WrestleMania 39.

The Usos walked in as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions for the main event at WrestleMania 39 Night One, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made it their mission to end the Bloodline's reign and finish this era in style. After a hard hitting match between both teams where it looked like it could go either way, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were able to take the victory and become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Read on to see how WWE fans are reacting to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens becoming the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at the end of Night One of WWE WrestleMania 39, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!