WWE Night of Champions 2023 Predictions: New World Championship, Roman Reigns Challenging for The Tag Titles

WWE returns to pay-per-view today with the Night of Champions event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. And while most of WWE's Saudi shows have effectively been treated as non-canon with minor story progression and virtually no titles changing hands, the same can't be said for this show. Not only will WWE crown a new World Heavyweight Champion between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, but Roman Reigns will look to add to his history world championship reign by adding two more titles in the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. But is WWE crazy enough to give Reigns two more titles to carry around each week? Will Cody Rhodes be able to overcome his arm injury to beat Brock Lesnar? We've assembled out team of ComicBook's wrestling writers to break down these questions and more!

Can Seth Rollins Bring the New World Heavyweight Championship Out of Roman Reigns' Shadow? (Photo: WWE) Connor Casey: Presenting Rollins as the "workhorse" world champion will accomplish quite a bit in terms of getting fans to care about this new title (see Orange Cassidy's ongoing AEW International Championship run as an example). However, until someone can knock Reigns off his perch, it'll likely be competing with Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign for attention on Raw each week. Matt Aguilar: I don't think this is an either-or situation. Seth Rollins can make the Title feel important and valid with Reigns still being the Undisputed Champion. No, the Title won't be viewed as more important than Reigns' Titles, but that doesn't mean it has to be viewed as an irrelevant Title, especially with someone of Rollins' caliber holding it. Liam Crowley: No, it's a consolation prize and will be until the World Heavyweight Champion gets a pinfall victory over the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It will be defended in the main event of many premium live events due to Roman's schedule, but there will not be a single show that the World Heavyweight Title is chosen to close over the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Rollins will do what he can, but it will take years before they are on an even playing field. Evan Valentine: Boy I sure hope so. I've been on the train that Reigns reign as the champion has overextended its welcome long before the upset victory against Cody Rhodes at this year's 'Mania. Reigns simply casts too big of a shadow right now and until the WWE can pull the trigger and have someone beat him, I don't know if Rollins will get his proper due until that happens here.

Is WWE Really About to Hand Roman Reigns Two More Titles? (Photo: WWE) Connor: I've made my opinion regarding Reigns' recent booking quite clear and this bout feels less like WWE saying, "We're finally going to have some storyline progression" and more like, "Come see if we're crazy enough to make Reigns carry four belts!" My guess is Solo gets pinned. Matt: Nah, I don't there's real danger of that happening. The dysfunction right now in The Bloodline is the main story and the pushing of Jey and Jimmy until they hit their breaking point, hopefully resulting in their full face turn on Reigns. Having Reigns and Sikoa win the Titles they couldn't keep might give things a jolt short term, but I think Jey and Jimmy being able to point to Reigns and Sikoa's failure of not being able to get them back pushes them further towards that turn. Liam: If Roman and Solo do win, expect them to drop the titles shortly after due to Roman's schedule. That said, I expect The Usos to inadvertently cost The Bloodline this match which will then plant the seeds for inter-faction warfare at Money in the Bank. Evan: Let's be real, he's winning those belts. Giving him all the titles and making him even more of a colossal being in the WWE seems right up the company's alley at the moment. Once he gets so many titles, stripping them away one by one would make for an interesting dynamic if WWE actually pulls the trigger.

Is Beating Brock Lesnar With an Injured Arm Enough Adversity for Cody Rhodes? Connor: I certainly hope so. I've heard some pitches that Triple H might reveal himself as a heel plotting against Rhodes, but it's incredibly difficult to pay off a story between the two given Hunter's heart condition. The best-case scenario would be for Rhodes to pull of a victory, win the Money in the Bank contract next month and force a rematch with Reigns at SummerSlam. Matt: This one is a question mark for me. If he beats Brock with that hurt arm I do think that's probably the end of their feud, though I could easily see one more match between them happening to complete a trilogy. Honestly, I want LA Knight to win the Money in the Bank, but while that's what I would prefer, Rhodes winning it and cashing that in at SummerSlam wouldn't be the worst thing either. Liam: Cody should absolutely not win this match. He's reaching Super Cena levels of booking and it's a wonder how the audience has not turned on him yet. He shouldn't have beat Rollins at Hell in a Cell last year. He shouldn't have bludgeoned Brock Lesnar at Backlash last month. Babyfaces can look strong in defeat, and handing Cody unrealistic victories on a silver platter is going to come back to bite them later on. Brock should win in a decisive squash. Evan: Brock is Brock and giving Rhodes an injury to help in pushing a similar vein as Cody against Rollins might be the best way to go. We all know that they're building up the American Nightmare for his eventual re-match with Reigns and this feels like a good roadblock for him to overcome in hitting that height after the Mania upset.

Is There Any Way Mustafa Ali Can Dethrone Gunther? (Photo: WWE) Connor: While I love that he's getting the chance to shine here, there's no way Ali wins. Gunther will hold that title until he breaks Honky Tonk Man's record for the longest IC title reign. Matt: Love Ali, just don't see that remotely happening. Liam: No. Evan: Not a chance. This comes from half me looking at how the match has been promoted and half my general love of Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion. Still, the WWE has thrown us some curveballs in recent memory, and this would make for a smaller one than what we've seen this year even.

Is This Where Bianca Belair's Reign Finally Ends? (Photo: WWE) Connor: I'd have no problem with Asuka winning and those rumors about Belair turning heel at some point this summer make it feel like she should drop the title soon. But at the same time, these Saudi shows are often treated like glorified live events where title changes are extremely rare so I'm not counting on it. Matt: I just don't see it happening here. I could see Asuka eventually beating her fo the Title, but it doesn't feel like the momentum is on Asuka's side here. Plus, when Belair does lose, you would think it would be at something like SummerSlam as opposed to Night of Champions. Liam: The double-edged sword of long title reigns is that the one to dethrone the champion has to reeeally feel like the one. No experimental title changes. No 50/50 booking. Just one white-hot heel or babyface with weeks of momentum on their side. That being said, Asuka does not feel like that challenger just yet. Evan: I think that Belair is far closer to a loss than say Roman Reigns but I don't think she'll lose to Asuka here. I want to say that she'll hold onto the belt for at least a little while past Night of Champions and as Connor mentioned, a heel turn is definitely something I foresee in the near future, belt or no belt.

Name Your Pick to Win Money in the Bank (Photo: WWE) Connor: Cody for Men's, Trish Stratus for Women's (because it'd be fun). Matt: LA Knight for the Men's Divison, but it's pretty open on the Women's side with recent injuries. I'd love to see Bayley run with it. With Kai's injury and Shirai more than capable of a singles run, feels like a good time to let her just be a fun heel on her own again. Liam: LA Knight for Men's (there is no better option), Chelsea Green for Women's (works well with her gimmick). Evan: American Nightmare for Men's. Maybe Becky Lynch for Women's (though this is anyone's guess for me on this one).