WWE Teases Problems Between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa After Usos' Interference on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown kicked off with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman of The Bloodline coming out to the ring, but soon after the crowd acknowledged the Tribal Chief, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's music hit and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions came to the ring. There is no loss of bad blood between these two teams, and they will face each other at Night of Champions. Roman got a bit frustrated at the Sami chants, and after some back and forth with Zayn, it seemed he was getting Reigns' skin. That led to a combative sequence between Reigns and The Usos, which then led to an accidental but intriguing exchange between Reigns and Sikoa, possibly teasing some future issues between them.

After Zayn and Owens got in the ring, Reigns said, "Well this is perfect. They seem excited. This was my plan all along, I was going to bring you out here. There are only 2 things to do, and I think we can accomplish both right now. Columbia already did it, and now it's your turn to acknowledge your tribal chief. And when you're done with that you can drop off my Titles and see yourself out."

Owens then threw down the Titles and got in Sikoa's face, and Reigns said "Figures, Fight Owens Fights. You're not here to talk. We don't want to talk to you anyways. You, (pointing to Sami). I've had a special career, experiencing the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. But I only have one regret. And that's wasting my life on you."

Zayn said "That's funny Roman. I have one regret too, and that's not blasting you with that chair sooner. It's been a long time coming, hasn't it? We haven't been in the ring together since what, Montreal? Elimination Chamber. You remember that right? I've been dreaming of this for months, and now your greed has finally led us to this moment, and now that you're finally standing here, I've got nothing to say to you but this. Your whole life everyone told you were the best. Everyone gave you what you wanted, and you want these Championships."

Reigns laughed and looked away and Zayn commanded his attention. "Look at me. At Night of Champions, you are not going to get them. And do you wanna know why you're not going to win these Championships? It's because you're just not as good as us. And for that matter, you're not as good as The Usos either," Zayn said.

Reigns was amused and yet angry at that comment. Reigns said, "That's how you feel huh? I told it easy on you. I gave you opportunity. I gave you opportunity after opportunity."

That's when Jey and Jimmy Uso snuck up on Zayn and Owens, but Reisn looked angry at this. Reigns went off on Jimmy, telling them this was his ring, and it was a simple plan. Then Reigns ran into Sikoa accidentally, and Sikoa looked his way and stared. Reigns hesitated and signaled that it wasn't intentional, and then headed out of the ring.

Zayn planted even more seeds for Reigns to turn further on The Usos, and then we've also got some discord possibly forming between Reigns and Sikoa. We'll have to keep watching to see how that plays out, but the next major chapter of this story will take place at Night of Champions.

