Roman Reigns Pulled From Upcoming Public Appearance

Former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is currently on a leave of absence from wrestling due to a bout with cancer, has had to cancel an upcoming public appearance.

ACE Comic Con in Arizona revealed on Friday that Reigns will no longer be appearing at their event on Friday, January 11th in Glendale. This was going to be the first public autograph signing that Reigns would be taking part in since announcing the return of his leukemia back in October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reigns has made one, unannounced public appearance since that time, attending the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia football game in November and speaking briefly to a camera on the field before the game.

Unfortunately, due to a change in his schedule, Roman Reigns is no longer able to attend ACE Comic Con Arizona on January 11th. All purchases for Roman Reigns items will be automatically refunded. We apologize for any inconvenience. — ACEcomiccon (@ACEcomiccon) December 7, 2018

Reigns also recently appeared at the WWE Tribute To The Troops event at Fort Hood, Texas. It’s unclear at this time if his appearance will be show on the broadcast version of the show when it airs in a couple of weeks.

ACE Comic Con will happen just a couple of weeks before WWE presents the Royal Rumble in Arizona. Charlotte Flair was also recently pulled from the convention due to a scheduling conflict, but Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Lillian Garcia are all still scheduled for the event.

Reigns relinquished the WWE Universal Championship during the opening minutes of the October 22nd edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. It was during that segment that the superstar announced his cancer diagnosis and leave of absence to seek treatment. He also revealed that he went through a battle with cancer 11 years ago and is confident he will once again overcome the condition.

Reigns reportedly began his cancer treatments in early November. While the exact amount of time he will remain out of action remains to be seen, it’s for certain that WWE fans can’t wait for his return to the ring and television screens around the world.

In the mean time, Reigns has continued to see tributes from his fellow WWE stars, including Ronda Rousey adding Reigns’ Superman Punch to her offensive repertoire.