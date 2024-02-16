Roman Reigns and The Rock Appearing Together on WWE SmackDown: What Will The New Bloodline Discuss?

Cody Rhodes has inadvertently created a modern day version of the Two-Man Power Trip. Earlier this month at WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns called upon his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, to be his opponent at April's Showcase of the Immortals. While Rhodes had initially stepped aside to make this familial clash possible, he would ultimately change his mind and declare that his Royal Rumble title shot would be used against Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40. In the process, Rhodes claimed that the Anoa'i ancestors that Reigns and Rock speak so highly of would be ashamed of the man that Reigns has become today.

That comment set The Rock off. The Brahma Bull would step in front of Reigns and stand toe to toe with Rhodes before slapping him across the face. From there, Reigns and Rock exited T-Mobile Arena, walking alongside one another.

Roman Reigns and The Rock Appearing on WWE SmackDown

(Photo: WWE)

The super-powered Bloodline is heading to Salt Lake City.

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appear side by side with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This will be the first time that Reigns and Rock are operating as a united front since WWE Royal Rumble 2015, which saw Rock make an unexpected appearance to help Reigns win that year's Royal Rumble Match.

As The Rock has touted on social media, he is now working as a heel, placing him on the same side as Reigns. This is The Rock's first time portraying an antagonist within WWE in over two decades.

While Rock is currently without a WWE WrestleMania 40 match, he is expected to lace up his boots when April comes around. Based on the recent WWE WrestleMania 40 teaser trailer as well as Cody Rhodes and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins's promo this past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, all signs are pointing to Rock working a tag match alongside Reigns against Rhodes and Rollins on WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1. Look for Reigns and Rock to address Rhodes and Rollins tonight.

Beyond that, it will be noteworthy to see how the balance of power between Reigns and Rock is portrayed on WWE SmackDown. Many fans called out the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff presentation of the two, pointing out that camera positioning and body language made Reigns, the most dominant wrestler of today's generation, look small compared to The Rock.

WWE SmackDown goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX.